CFF Bharat: Whose Baby is This, Anyway?

‘Muslim intellectuals’ looking for salvation at the altar of RSS must not forget that Muslims/Islam or other minorities in India can survive only when Indian democratic-secular-egalitarian polity framed under the guidance of Dr. BR Ambedkar survives

When people of India of whom, approximately 80% are Hindus according to 2011 Census, reel under unprecedented violence against women, working class, Dalits, Tribals and minorities, price rise, unemployment, corruption, closure of schools, ouster of marginalized Indians from the ambit of higher education and countless paper leaks in the Amrit Kaal (Sanskrit term for era of elixir/golden period) of RSS-BJP rule, a well-off section of ‘‘Muslim intellectuals’’ who have been part of the ruling elite unconcerned with this horrendous reality are busy in legitimizing the extra-constitutional fountain-head of the Hindutva rulers, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) using Indian Muslims as an alibi.

It was made public by a journalist, Mohammed Wajihuddin who specializes in Muslim issues under the title ‘Mir Taqi Mir of contemporary India’. According to his celebratory report several former bureaucrats, scholars and activists attended the inaugural meeting the newly launched initiative Citizens for Fraternity (CFF)-Bharat at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi on June 3, 2024. He wrote:

“At the outset, senior journalist Javed M Ansari who moderated the show declared that it was a completely non-political platform and the only purpose of the group was to promote peace, harmony, and fraternity through dialogue.”

The report quoted the following words of ‘the initiative’s moving force Najeeb Jung, retired IAS, former VC of Jamia Millia Islamia and former Lt governor of Delhi’:

“Despite opposition from within the community, we are going ahead. None of us intends to join any political party and fight elections. We are in pain at the way the two communities are increasingly seeing each other with suspicion”.

According to this narrative retired IAS and former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Qureshi informed the gathering that units of CFF would be opened first in all the state capitals and then in districts across the country. Both Jung and Qureshi mentioned their meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat a couple of years ago. According to Qureshi, ‘We were attacked by our community members for meeting Bhagwat ji. But we believe only dialogue can lead us to find a solution…We asked Bhagwatji how would Muslims be treated in Hindu Rashtra. He said India cannot be imagined without its Muslim population”.

Wajihuddin also recollected that:

“... when the five prominent Muslims, including Jung, Qureshi, Nai Duniya editor Shahid Siddiqui, Lt General (rtd) Zameer Uddin Shah and businessman Saeed Sherwani met Bhagwat on August 22, 2022 in New Delhi to discuss communal harmony and ease interfaith tensions, they were slammed by a section of the community…They accused us of having made a deal with the RSS chief. Regardless of the criticism, we continue to believe in dialogue”.

Sharing other details Wajihuddin wrote that before IGNCA president and senior journalist-scholar Dr Ram Bahadur Rai (a renowned Bhumihaar face of RSS who has been given charge of IGNCA as a sinecure in his old age for services done to the Hindutva cause as a media person) made his presidential remarks, former bureaucrat Inderjit Khanna, former diplomat Ashok Sharma, former VC of South Asian University Dr Kavita A Sharma and senior RSS functionary Ram Lal too spoke and reiterated the need to end the toxicity created in our environment. Ram Lal who eloquently advocated establishing contacts, removing misunderstanding and creating bonds among community leaders was asked many questions. Lal quipped:

“The main organizer is Jung Sahab, but most questions are being directed at me.”

Wajihuddin also joined the deliberation when he stated:

“As is my won’t, I too fired a salvo… I quoted an anecdote. Directing my question to Lal, I said that Indian Muslims have become “Mir Taqi Mir” of the contemporary times. And thereby hangs a tale. I said that legend has it that in his deathbed, Mir Mutaqqi, a practising Sufi, summoned his two sons Mir Taqi Mir (1723-1810) who would become a famous poet later and his stepbrother Hassan, and told them that he wanted them to divide among themselves the two things he was leaving behind: some debts to pay back and a collection of 300 books. However, Mir’s stepbrother did not listen to their dying father’s directive and grabbed the books, making Mir to pay back the debts alone. “Indians Muslims are in the situation of Mir Taqi Mir today. They are being asked to pay for the debts of the past. They are being blamed for partition, for destroying temples, for starting riots…Lal heard me patiently and replied that the situation will improve”.

Mohammed Wajihuddin rightly stated that a delegation of 5 ‘Muslim intellectuals’ namely former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former senior bureaucrat Najeeb Jung, former AMU vice-chancellor and Lt Gen (retd) Zameer U Shah, politician-cum-journalist Shahid Siddiqui (then in RLD) and businessman Saeed Shervani [then in Samajvadi Party] met RSS Supremo, Mohan Bhagwat at RSS palatial Delhi headquarters. The meeting was kept secret for reasons known to the participants which took place on August 22, 2022.

According to these ‘‘Muslim intellectuals’’ the meeting held in “a very cordial” atmosphere continued for 75 minutes whereas time allotted was 30 minutes! In a post-meeting justification of the parleys Quraishi stated that their main concern was “the insecurity being increasingly felt by the Muslim community in the wake of recurring incidents of lynching of innocents, calls by Hindutva hotheads for genocide and the marginalisation of the community in almost every sphere”. [The Indian Express, September 26]

This delegation consisting high-ranking former Indian government administrators, a top-most military commander and two members of Parliament are expected to be familiar with the protocols of a democratic constitutional polity that the above-mentioned issues fall in the realm of governance. They should have met Indian PM or Home Minister to demand corrective measures. If not satisfied they should have approached the President of India and judiciary. However, they decided to approach RSS top brass which has no legal sanctity.

They may rightly argue that since RSS controls BJP [RSS does not hide the fact that BJP is its political appendage (RSS Hindi publication Parm Vaibhav ke Path Per, 1997) and BJP rulers from PM to most of his cabinet members, BJP CMs and Governors of States publically declare to be RSS members) why not approach the source of power itself!

Did these ‘‘Muslim intellectuals’’ believe that they were living during extra-constitutional times?

Surprisingly, the moderator, Javed M Ansari remained blind to this reality and declared that “it was a completely non-political platform”!

This model opted by ‘Muslim intellectuals’ presents a horrendous option for the largest minority of India and other smaller minorities in the country. When being persecuted, do not rely on institutions of democratic-secular Indian polity but go and beg for life and safety from the perpetrator rapists, killers and marauders. Their suggestion to the persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Hindus, Christians, Shias and Ahmadiyas shall be do not expect protection from the State but enter into ‘peace pacts’ with the blood-thirsty Islamist gangs.

Another troubling issue is how these ‘Muslim intellectuals’ came to the conclusion that RSS represents all Hindus of India.

Have they lost faith in common Hindus of India who do not support RSS and remain faithful to the democratic-secular polity of India? Did it not strike to them that in the recent concluded West Bengal assembly elections despite RSS-BJP turning it into Hindu versus Muslims and dis enfranchisement of millions of voters, courtesy a spineless Election Commission and higher judiciary, they could secure only 46.4% of the polled votes?

And, by the way, under what authority this bunch of ‘Muslim intellectuals’ present them as representative of Indian Muslims!

‘Muslim intellectuals’ wishing to open Hot Line with the de facto ruler of India, RSS should have done home work on cow-slaughter before the meeting. It was the most important ideologue of RSS, MS Golwalkar claimed in 1966 (RSS publication ‘Spotlight’) that cow-slaughter began with the arrival of Muslims who wanted to “stamp out every vestige of self-respect in Hindus”. It is not corroborated even by Swami Vivekananda who stated (February 2, 1900):

“You will be astonished if I tell you that, according to old ceremonials, he is not a good Hindu who does not eat beef.”

The beef-slaughter as a Muslim crime is the creation of RSS hate propaganda. Large number of Dalits and Christians too consume beef. The ‘Muslim intellectuals’ should have informed Mohan Bhagwat that RSS-BJP run governments in Goa, Karnataka and all North-eastern States allow cow-slaughter. Then why punish Muslims and Dalits only? Did this group do it?

RSS organizations have been in the forefront of spreading the bogey that Muslims in few decades would outnumber Hindus in India. The ‘Muslim intellectuals’ should have shared with Mohan Bhagwat that despite 1000 years of repressive Muslim rule (as claimed by RSS) the first census in India held in 1871-72 recorded:

“140½ millions of Hindus and Sikhs, or 73½ per cent., 40¾ millions of Muslims, or 21½ per cent.”

Now Muslims constitute only 14% of the population. He also should have been told that in USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and UK population of Hindus has increased by almost 100% in last one decade or so. Should it be a matter of alarm for Christians of these countries? Only Racists bother about increase/decrease in population of any section in their respective countries.

‘Muslim intellectuals’ looking for salvation at the altar of RSS must not forget that Muslims/Islam or other minorities in India can survive only when Indian democratic-secular-egalitarian polity framed under the guidance of Dr. BR Ambedkar survives. It may have many infirmities but is the only guarantee against majoritarianism or Hindutva bigotry.

In this regard RSS is not only antithetical to Muslims but Indian democratic-secular Constitution. The Indian Constituent Assembly approved the Constitution on November 26, 1949. RSS instantly rejected it through an editorial in its English organ Organiser (November 29) demanding promulgation of Manusmriti. Earlier RSS icon VD Savarkar had declared it as the most worshippable scripture after Vedas. It is to be noted that Manusmriti decrees sub-human status for Hindu women and Sudras. It was burnt on December 25, 1927 in the presence of Dr. Ambedkar during Mahad agitation who also called upon to commemorate every this day as ‘Manusmriti Dahan Divas’.

RSS hated every symbol of democratic-secular Indian polity. On the eve of Independence Organiser (August 14, 1947) denigrated the National Flag by declaring that it will “never be respected and owned by Hindus. The word three is in itself an evil, and a flag having three colours…is injurious to a country.” In the same issue, in an editorial (‘Whither’) RSS rejected the whole concept of secular state by arguing: “in Hindusthan only the Hindus form the nation and the national structure must be built on that safe and sound foundation…the nation itself must be built up of Hindus, on Hindu traditions, culture, ideas and aspirations.”

Quraishi gleefully informs us that Mohan Bhagwat emphasised on 3 things:

“Hindutva is an inclusive concept in which all communities have equal room…the Indian Constitution is sacrosanct, and the entire country has to abide by it. He sought to dispel the fear that RSS is seeking to abandon the Constitution at the first opportunity. And, that Muslims will be disenfranchised.”

If ‘Muslim intellectuals’ were familiar with Savarkar’s Hindutva (1923) and Golwalkar’s We or Our Nationhood Defined (1939) and Bunch of Thoughts [1966] these claims would not have gone unchallenged. The first two Holy Books for RSS demand cleansing of Muslims (and Christians) from as Jews were cleansed by Hitler in Germany. The last one has a chapter (XVI) titled ‘Internal Threats’ which declares Muslims and Christians as enemy number one and two and describes Indian Constitution as worthless and anti-Hindu. Mohan Bhagwat has never disowned these works.

Interestingly, RSS has not issued any statement corroborating the ‘Muslim intellectuals’’ version. In fact, according to press reports RSS prachar pramukh (national publicity chief) Sunil Ambekar declined to comment.

Not only Muslims but all Indians want to know who shall finance the creation and running of CFF units in all State capitals of India (28) and all districts (802), total comes to 830. Even national parties in India have not been able to have presence on such a gigantic level. ‘Muslim intellectuals’ seem to be flushed with money. Whose money will these be? It seems RSS has roped in Adanis and Ambanis, who have been bank-rolling Hindutva project, in this project too. It has another dimension: Najeeb, Qureshi, Javed, Sherwani, Shah and Siddiqui taking charge of Muslim outreach programme of RSS, will it be quits for Muslim Rashtriya Manch which has been so far grooming stooges for RSS among Muslims?

It is sad that a group of ‘Muslim intellectuals’ on behalf of “the middle class and educated Muslim” as confessed by Shahid Siddiqui after August 2022 meeting is legitimizing an organization which is waiting for an opportune time to finally demolish the largest democracy in the world. They did not bother to confront RSS chief with the facts of pauperization of common Indians, mounting unemployment, hunger and violence against women. These issues should have been the main concern as Muslims standing at the lowest pedestal socially, financially and politically are naturally the worst sufferers.

Sadly, they did not touch the wide use of terror laws by the government run by the RSS cadres under which large number of Muslim activists and non-Muslim activists are being kept perpetually in detention. These are critical times for the Indian democracy; if it is demolished there is no possibility of surviving of minorities including Muslims. India needs intellectuals who stand in defence of the Indian democracy and not surrender before an extra-constitutional gang which is known as the most lethal terrorist organization in the world today for personal gains.

[The writer, Shamsul Islam, is Retired Professor of Delhi University. Email: notoinjustice@gmail.com. For some of S. Islam’s writings in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Urdu & Gujarati see the following link: http://du-in.academia.edu/ShamsulIslam; Facebook: shams shamsul; Twitter: @shamsforjustice. Views are personal.]

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