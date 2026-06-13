KCET 2026 Verification Slip Link Active, Download Now

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) publishes KCET verification slip after the document verification of the registered candidates who are participating in 2026 UGCET Counselling

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made active on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in' the link to download Karnataka UGCET 2026 or KCET 2026 Verification Slip in PDF.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) publishes KCET verification slip after the document verification of the registered candidates who are participating in 2026 UGCET Counselling.

What is KCET Verification Slip?

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification online based on the rank of the candidates. Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2026 result and Rank List were published on June 06, 2026 .

The verification slip is an official confirmation that KEA has checked, verified and accepted a candidate’s documents and academic records.

After document verification and release of verificatio slip, the KEA will give students chance to make correction if any. The date and schedule of correction window will be notified soon.

Candidates who have verified their documents can download verification slip using the steps given below.

Steps to download KCET 2026 Verification Slip

Go to the official website: " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as “UGCET 2026 - Verification Slip download link (12-06-2026)".

Enter user id and password.

Click on the submit button to download the verification slip.

Candidates should note that the KEA has also published on its official website UGCET 2026 Final Seat Matrix.

What is in KCET Verification Slip

Karnataka UGCET verification slip contains important information related to the candidate's application and counselling process. These details are:

Candidate's name and CET number

Candidate's gender

Course applied for

Verified caste and category information

List of documents required for submission

KCET QR code for login and a secret key

Candidates attending the KCET 2026 counselling process should note that they must carry the verification slip along with other documents. Hence, in case of any errors or discrepancies in the details, candidates are advised to immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction.

KCET 2026 Option Entry

Candidates should note that the next step in Karnataka UG Admission Counselling after downloading the verification slip is option entry.

Candidates should note that a separate link will be provided for option entry and submit college preferences on the official website.

A detailed counselling schedule, along with the last date of option entry, will be notified soon.

Karnataka UGCET Option and Preference Form filling link is provided to students so that they can submit their college preferences.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic