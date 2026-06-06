KCET 2026 Result: Tanisha Karthik bags 1st rank, check full toppers list



Tanisha Karthik has secured the first ranks in Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2025 exam (Engineering) result of which was declared today i.e. Saturday June 06, 2026

KCET 2026 Toppers: Tanisha Karthik has secured the first ranks in Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2025 exam (Engineering) result of which was declared today i.e. Saturday June 06, 2026.

In a remarkable performance, Navana Gopi of Base PU College, Bengaluru has topped 03 streams of KCET 2026 including Veterinary Sciences, BSc Nursing and Yoga & Naturopathy.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the result of the UGCET 2026, also known as KCET 2026, on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in' today i.e. Saturday June 06, 2026.

KCET 2026 Full List of Topeprs (Engineering)

Tanisha Karthik of RV PU College, Jayanagar, Bangalore Srajan B S of KMWA PU College, Bangalore Ninaad Vasishta of RV PU College, Jayanagar, Bangalore Ira Jain of The Learning Centre PU College, Mangalore Rishon Fernandes of The Learning Centre PU College, Mangalore Advik Ganapathy M B Chinnmay G K Abhii Sannayya Abigail Varghese Anirudh S.

KCET 2026: Top 5 in Veterinary Science

Nayana Gopi of Base PU College, Bengaluru Amulya S Rithvik Kumar of RV PU College, Jayanagar Basavaraj Avati Suchita M

Top 5 rankers in Farm Sciences

Ninaad Vasisht of RV PU College, Jayanagar, Bangalore Anmol Prabhu of Arjuna Science PU College, Dharwad Samay A S Rishika K S Ritul S Reddy

KCET 2026: Pharmacy (B.Pharm/Pharm.D) Toppers

Nayana Gopi of Base PU College, Bangalore Amulya S Suchita M

KCET Result: Key Highlights

A total of 2,92,782 candidates were declared eligible as per their UGCET 2026 score. Stream-wise, Engineering (ENGG) stream accounted for 2,82,603 candidates, while B.Pharm and Pharma-D streams registered the eligibility rate of 2,86,609 and 2,86,965, respectively.

On the other hand, B.Sc. Nursing stream saw 2,18,785 eligible candidates, B.V.Sc (Veterinary Science) 2,12,909, BNYS (Yoga & Naturopathy) 2,12,730, and B.Sc. (Agriculture, Sericulture, Forestry, Food Science) eligible 2,09,220 candidates.

Additionally, 21,775 candidates took the Agriculture Practical Test, and 21,838 candidates appeared for the BVSc Practical Test.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) used SATS and RD data for online verification of candidate documents before finalising KCET 2026 results.

The scanning systems detected nearly 25,000 candidates with OMR sheet issues such as incorrect registration numbers, missing booklet codes, unanswered fields, or absent signatures.

KCET 2026 At A Glance

Total Candidates Appeared: 3,09,014

Physics: 3,09,014

Chemistry: 3,08,946

Mathematics: 3,02,384

Biology: 2,31,023

KCET 2026 Date and Time

In a statement shared with the media, the Karnataka Examination Authority said the UGCET 2026 result will be announced today i.e. Saturday June 06, 2026 at 12:00 PM.

"Medical Education Minister and KEA Chairman Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will announce the Karnataka UGCET 2026 results at a press conference scheduled for 12 noon Saturday June 06, 2026", the KEA said.

The statement further said that along with the result, KCET 2026 Merit List, toppers' name, score and rank will also be published.

Students should note that their scorecards will be made available on the official result portal from 02:00 PM.

Link, Steps to Check KCET 2026 Result

Go to official website " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "UGCET 2026 Result" in the "Latest Announcement" section of the home page

Enter your ID and Password

Click on submit button to download KCET score and marks in PDF.

Take a printout for future use.

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Schedule

The Karnataka UGCET 20265 or Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2026) was conducted as per the following schedule.

Thursday April 23, 2026: Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026.

Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026. Friday April 24, 2026: Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each.

Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each. Wednesday April 22, 2026: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The paper will be of 50 marks.

A total of 3,30,479 candidates had registered for the KCET 2026. Of them, over 3 lakh candidates appeared in the test.

KCET 2026 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the UGCET 2026 entrance exams, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the Answer Key today i.e. April 27, 2026. The KCET 2026 answer keys released were subjectwise - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The KCET answer keys released by the KEA are provisional, accordingly, candidates were given chance to challenge and raise objections, if any, till 05:00 PM April 30, 2026.

Following the release of KCET Answer Key, and also because the last date to challenge the answer keys has lapsed, the KEA should now release the Karnataka UGCET 2026 result. However, candidates are required to wait for few more days for their KCET score.

The Karnataka UGCET or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test is held every year for admission in First Year Degree courses in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architect, Agriculturs and others.

The Karnataka UGCET counselling will start after the declaration of result along with merit list containing the toppers name, candidates rank and score.

Candidates who qualify in KCET 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, which includes document verification, registration, choice filling, mock allotment, and final seat allotment. Selected candidates will have to confirm their admission by paying the prescribed fee. The Karnataka 2026 UGCET counselling schedule will be published in due course.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic