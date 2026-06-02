CBSE claims cyber attacks after 12th re-evaluation portal launch

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday June 02, 2026 launched the re-evaluation portal for Class 12th Students but claimed the website faced cyber attacks soon later

[Congress party workers led by its students wing NSUI are protesting against the CBSE, Prime Minister Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan all across India.]

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday June 02, 2026 launched the re-evaluation portal for Class 12th Students but claimed the website faced cyber attacks soon later.

The CBSE was supposed to launch the 2026 CBSE 12th verification, re-evaluation and post result activities portal on May 29, 2026. The launch was however delayed to June 01, 2026 because of “some last minute resolution of technical issues”.

The CBSE finally launched the portal today afternoon. However the portal faced cyber attacks minutes after it went live, the CBSE said.

“While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks”, the CBSE said.

“Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 15 lakh hits on the portal within a span of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access”, the board said.

The Re-evaluation Portal now running smooth

Despite malicious cyber attacks, the portal is live and running smoothly, the CBSE said.

“The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users. As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions”, the CBSE said.

The CBSE further said that it is refining the platform, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless, based on the feedback received from the students.

Protests against CBSE

Meanwhile, the Congress party workers led by its students wing NSUI are protesting against the CBSE, Prime Minister Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan all across India. The protests against the Modi govenment and the CBSE were held in Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolhapur, Pune and other cities of India in the last few days. The protesters are demanding the resignation of PM Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leak and the CBSE 12th board exam Onscreen marking (OSM) system.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Class 12th or Higher Secondary Board exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026. After successfully conducting the Class XIIth exam, the CBSE announced the 2026 board exam result on May 13, 2026. As per the CBSE 12th result data, the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 85.20% - over 3% less than 2025 when the pass percentage was 88.39%.

After the declaration of the 12th board exam result on May 13, 2026, a huge controversy was erupted after some students received wrong answer sheets. The portal launched for the post-result declaration activities also faced persistent technical glitches. Following this the website went off the air. After resolving the technical glitches, the CBSE re-launched the re-evaluation portal today.

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