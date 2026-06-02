Everybody hates Israel and you: Trump blasts Netanyahu in phone call

In a major embarrassment for the Zionist lobby, U.S. President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘fucking crazy’ and said everybody in the world hates him because of his crimes.

Washington: In a major embarrassment for the Zionist lobby, U.S. President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘fucking crazy’ and said everybody in the world hates him because of his crimes.

According to the reports, Trump erupted at Israeli Netanyahu in a profanity-filled phone call over Israel’s escalating military campaign in Lebanon, as Washington scrambled to prevent the conflict from derailing the ongoing negotiations with Iran.

The extraordinary exchange came after Israel ordered strikes on civilian targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs and expanded ground operations in southern Lebanon, moves that raised fears of a wider regional war and prompted fresh warnings from Tehran.

Trump accused Netanyahu of pushing Israel toward international isolation and jeopardizing US diplomatic efforts with Iran, according to Axios.

Citing two US officials and another source the news portal reported that Trump called Netanyahu “crazy” and asserted that the Israeli leader was acting without regard for the consequences.

“You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this”, one US official quoted Trump as telling Netanyahu who is facing the ICC arrest warrant because of his crimes against the Palestinians.

A second source said Trump, visibly angry during the call, at one point shouted, “What the fuck are you doing?”

In response, an embarrassed Netanyahu could just say, “OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of',” according to the official.

Netanyahu called off strikes in Lebanon

Netanyahu had earlier warned that Israel would target “terror targets” in Beirut if Hezbollah continued its attacks on Israel. He however called off the “raids” on Beirut after the heated phone call with Trump, who later claimed credit for persuading Israel to pull back.

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today (Monday), asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around.

“Thank you Bibi”, Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to the Israeli Prime Minister by his widely used nickname.

Trump also claimed he held talks with Hezbollah representatives, saying both sides had agreed to stop attacks.

“I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let's see how long that lasts - Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY,” he said.

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