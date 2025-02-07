ICC undeterred by Trump’s sanctions

The Hague: The International Criminal Court (ICC) Friday February 07, 2025 remained firm in the wake of the sanctions announced by U.S. President Donald Trump a day before.

In a strongly response to American President Trump the world court said such actions will not deter it from standing against injustice meted to oppressed.

“The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all Situations before it”, the International Criminal Court said.

The UN Court at The Hague also urged the world to unite in its fight to uphold justice and human rights.

“We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights”, the ICC said.

The ICC issued the statement a day after Trump announced sanctions against the ICC in response to the arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others.

In an executive order signed Thursday, Trump accused the ICC of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and its close ally Israel”.

Trump also accused the ICC of abusing its power by issuing, what he called, baseless arrest warrants, against Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant.

Neither the United States not Israel is a member of the International Criminal Court.

Trump annoucned sanctions against the UN court as Netanyahu was visiting Washington. He and Trump held talks Tuesday at the White House, and Netanyahu spent some of Thursday meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, according to Associated Press.

The order says the U.S. will impose “tangible and significant consequences” on those responsible for the ICC’s “transgressions.”

Actions may include blocking property and assets and not allowing ICC officials, employees and relatives to enter the United States.

The ICC however remains firm in the wake of Trump's executive order, saying it will continue its fight against injustice.

Earlier, the U.S. House had passed a bill seeking sanctions against the ICC. The bill was however rejected by the Senate.

The ICC issued arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Gallant for their role in the genocide and massacre of over 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

