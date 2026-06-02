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JoSAA 2026 Registration, Choice Filling Begin Today: Link, Steps

JoSAA online registration and choice filling via the official website 'josaa.nic.in' of the students seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premium engineering institutions based on their JEE Advanced 2026 score is starting from today i.e. Tuesday June 2, 2026

Tuesday June 2, 2026 12:11 PM, ummid.com News Network

JoSAA 2026 Registration, Choice Filling Begin Today: Link, Steps

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026: JoSAA online registration and choice filling via the official website 'josaa.nic.in' of the students seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premium engineering institutions based on their JEE Advanced 2026 score is starting from today i.e. Tuesday June 2, 2026.

JoSAA 2026 online registration is starting today at 05:00 PM. The last date for JoSAA 2026. Online Registration and Choice Filling is fixed as June 11, 2026.

"Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA starts today i.e. Tuesday June 02, 2026 at 17:00", the JoSAA 2026 schedule says.

Candidates should note that there will be a total of 05 rounds of "JoSAA Counselling" for admission to 114 institutes for the academic year 2026-27. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Steps for JoSAA 2026 Registration

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on June 13, Round 2 Result will be declared on June 30, Round 3 Result on July 06, Round 4 Result on July 10, whereas the result of the Round 5 and Final Round of JoSAA 2026 counselling will be published on July 16, as per the JoSAA Schedule 2026.

Before the declaration of the "JoSAA Round 1 allotment result", there will be two rounds of Mock Seat Allocation – result of first mock allocation will be declared on June 08 and that of second will be out on June 10, 2026.

JoSAA 2026 Important Dates

JoSAA 2026 Registration - Key Points to Remember

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is conducting JoSAA counselling after the JEE Advanced 2026 result which is declared on June 01, 2026.

Candidates who have appeared in JEE Advanced 2026 can check the opening and closing ranks of the previous years to better understand the cut off.

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