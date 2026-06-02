JoSAA 2026 Registration, Choice Filling Begin Today: Link, Steps

JoSAA online registration and choice filling via the official website 'josaa.nic.in' of the students seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premium engineering institutions based on their JEE Advanced 2026 score is starting from today i.e. Tuesday June 2, 2026

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026: JoSAA online registration and choice filling via the official website 'josaa.nic.in' of the students seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premium engineering institutions based on their JEE Advanced 2026 score is starting from today i.e. Tuesday June 2, 2026.

JoSAA 2026 online registration is starting today at 05:00 PM. The last date for JoSAA 2026. Online Registration and Choice Filling is fixed as June 11, 2026.

"Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA starts today i.e. Tuesday June 02, 2026 at 17:00", the JoSAA 2026 schedule says.

Candidates should note that there will be a total of 05 rounds of "JoSAA Counselling" for admission to 114 institutes for the academic year 2026-27. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Steps for JoSAA 2026 Registration

Go to the official website: " josaa.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "Registration and Choice Filling"

Enter your JEE (Main) 2026 Application Number, Password and Security Pin

Click on Login

Proceed with the instructions to complete the Registration Process

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on June 13, Round 2 Result will be declared on June 30, Round 3 Result on July 06, Round 4 Result on July 10, whereas the result of the Round 5 and Final Round of JoSAA 2026 counselling will be published on July 16, as per the JoSAA Schedule 2026.

Before the declaration of the "JoSAA Round 1 allotment result", there will be two rounds of Mock Seat Allocation – result of first mock allocation will be declared on June 08 and that of second will be out on June 10, 2026.

JoSAA 2026 Important Dates

JoSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 02, 2026

Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 07, 2026, 14:00 IST: June 08, 2026

Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 09, 2026, 13:00 IST: June 10, 2026

Last date of JoSAA registration and choice filling: June 11, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 13, 2026

Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): June 13 to 26, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 2): June 30, 2026

Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2): June 30 to July 03, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 06, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 10, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 16, 2026

JoSAA 2026 Registration - Key Points to Remember

Filling-in of choices: Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible.

Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible. Locking of choices: Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.

Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes. Number of rounds of seat allocation: JoSAA will conduct 06 rounds that is 1st through 5th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2026. This is unlike previous years when JoSAA counselling was held in 06 rounds.

JoSAA will conduct 06 rounds that is 1st through 5th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2026. This is unlike previous years when JoSAA counselling was held in 06 rounds. Seat acceptance: Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance .

Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance . Participation in subsequent rounds: A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of academic program.

A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of academic program. Dual Reporting: If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to an NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT.

If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to an NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT. Withdraw option: A candidate, who has already accepted a seat, can withdraw the seat by reporting at a reporting center up to sixth round of seat allocation.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is conducting JoSAA counselling after the JEE Advanced 2026 result which is declared on June 01, 2026.

Candidates who have appeared in JEE Advanced 2026 can check the opening and closing ranks of the previous years to better understand the cut off.

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