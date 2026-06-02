MHT CET Result 2026: When and Where to Check

The Maharashtra CET Cell after releasing the Final Answer Keys is now declaring the MHT CET 2026 (PCB and PCM) results on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell after releasing the Final Answer Keys is now declaring the MHT CET 2026 (PCB and PCM) results on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2026 Two Attempts

The Maharashtra CET Cell had conducted the MHT CET 2026 - PCB and PCM both, for the first time in two attempts.

The MHT CET 2026 PCM first attempt exam was conducted from April 11 to 20, 2026 whereas the MHT CET 2026 PCM second attempt was conducted from May 12 to 21, 2026.

On the other hand, MHT CET 2026 PCB first attempt exam was conducted from April 21 to 26, 2026 and the MHT CET 2026 PCB second attempt was conducted on May 10 and 11, 2026.

After conducting the MHT CET 2026 exams, the CET cell had published the Final Answer Keys of the two important entrance exams on May 30, 2026.

MHT CET 2026 Result Date

Candidates who appeared in the MHT CET 2026 PCM and PCB groups should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell will now publish the results of the first and second attempts on its official website. Early declaration of the MHT CET 2026 result is important because the CET score is required for admission counseling.

After the declaration of the MHT CET results, the CET Cell will launch dedicated websites for MHT CET 2026 Counseling to be conducted for Engineering (FE) , Medical (MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and Paramedical Courses), Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D).

Steps to check MHT CET 2026 Result

Once declared, the MHT CET 2026 result will be available on the Maharashtra CET Cell official website “cetcell.mahacet.org” for download through candidate log-in.

Follow the steps given below to check your CET 2026 Score and Rank.

Go to the official website: " cetcell.mahacet.org "

" Check for the link marked as “MHT CET 2026 Result” under the Important Announcement Section of the Home Page

Log-in using Application ID and Password

Click on the given link to download your MHT CET 2026 Result in PDF

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell will intimate the date and time of MHT CET 2026 result announcement at least a day in advance.

The MHT CET is conducted every year by Maharahstra CET Cell. This is the mandatory entrance test for admission in first year Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy and other professional courses after Class 12th or HSC.

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