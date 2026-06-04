Ebola: Returning Hajj Pilgrims asked to submit Self Declaration Form

In view of the Ebola outbreak, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has asked all the pilgrims returning from their Hajj Journey to Makkah, Saudi Arabia to fill and submit a Self Declaration Form (SDF).

Hajj 2026: In view of the Ebola outbreak, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has asked all the pilgrims returning from their Hajj Journey to Makkah, Saudi Arabia to fill and submit a Self Declaration Form (SDF).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

As per the latest WHO data, Over 1,000 suspected and confirmed cases have been recorded across the region whereas over 240 deaths have been linked to the epidemic.

In view of this the Haj Committee of India has made it mandatory for all pilgrims to submit the self declaration form.

“In view of the ongoing Ebola surveillance and preparedness measures being undertaken by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, all Haj pilgrims returning to India are required to submit a Self-Declaration Form (SDF) upon arrival”, the HCoI said.

“The form is intended to facilitate health screening and public health surveillance at the designated Points of Entry in India”, the Haj Committee said.

Details in SDF

Along with its circular, the Haj Committee of India has also attached a 1-page form which seeks basic information such as name, flight details, passport number, date of arrival etc in Part 1.

The Part 2 of the form seeks the details of pilgrims’ contact details in India.

The Part 3 of the form is Travel and Health Declaration.

The SDF can be filled in English or Hindi.

Link to Self Declaration Form: Click to Download

Hajj 2026 rituals were performed from May 24 to 31, 2026. After successfully performing the Hajj rituals, pilgrims are returning to their respective countries.

The first batch of Indian Hajj pilgrims arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on June 02, 2026.

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