KCET 2026 Result Today: Link, Steps to Check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is declaring the result of the UGCET 2026, also known as KCET 2026, on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in' today i.e. Saturday June 06, 2026

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is declaring the result of the UGCET 2026, also known as KCET 2026, on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in' today i.e. Saturday June 06, 2026.

KCET 2026 Date and Time

In a statement shared with the media, the Karnataka Examination Authority said the UGCET 2026 result will be announced today i.e. Saturday June 06, 2026 at 12:00 PM.

"Medical Education Minister and KEA Chairman Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will announce the Karnataka UGCET 2026 results at a press conference scheduled for 12 noon Saturday June 06, 2026", the KEA said.

The statement further said that along with the result, KCET 2026 Merit List, toppers' name, score and rank will also be published.

Students should note that their scorecards will be made available on the official result portal from 02:00 PM.

Link, Steps to Check KCET 2026 Result

Go to official website " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "UGCET 2026 Result" in the "Latest Announcement" section of the home page

Enter your ID and Password

Click on submit button to download KCET score and marks in PDF.

Take a printout for future use.

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Schedule

The Karnataka UGCET 20265 or Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2026) was conducted as per the following schedule.

Thursday April 23, 2026: Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026.

Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026. Friday April 24, 2026: Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each.

Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each. Wednesday April 22, 2026: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The paper will be of 50 marks.

A total of 3,30,479 candidates had registered for the KCET 2026. Of them, over 3 lakh candidates appeared in the test.

KCET 2026 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the UGCET 2026 entrance exams, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the Answer Key today i.e. April 27, 2026. The KCET 2026 answer keys released were subjectwise - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The KCET answer keys released by the KEA are provisional, accordingly, candidates were given chance to challenge and raise objections, if any, till 05:00 PM April 30, 2026.

Following the release of KCET Answer Key, and also because the last date to challenge the answer keys has lapsed, the KEA should now release the Karnataka UGCET 2026 result. However, candidates are required to wait for few more days for their KCET score.

The Karnataka UGCET or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test is held every year for admission in First Year Degree courses in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architect, Agriculturs and others.

The Karnataka UGCET counselling will start after the declaration of result along with merit list containing the toppers name, candidates rank and score.

Candidates who qualify in KCET 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, which includes document verification, registration, choice filling, mock allotment, and final seat allotment. Selected candidates will have to confirm their admission by paying the prescribed fee. The Karnataka 2026 UGCET counselling schedule will be published in due course.

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