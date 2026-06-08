UGEAC 2026 Merit List, Rank Card Today - Check Here

UGEAC 2026 Merit List/Rank Card: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is releasing today i.e. Monday June 08 2026 UGEAC Merit List 2026 and Rank Card prepared for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Students should note that the BCECE has confirmed in a notification that the UGEAC Merit List 2026 and Rank Card of students participating in Bihar Engineering Counselling UGEAC 2026 will be published on June 08.
Candidates should note that the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has confirmed the date of release. It has not disclosed the time. But, the UGEAC 2026 Merit List and UGEAC Rank Card of the registered students will be published any time by today evening.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board had started receiving online application forms and registration through the official website from 'bcece.admissions.nic.in' May 13, 2026.
The board had set the last date of application as June 05, 2026 till 10:00 PM, as per the UGEAC 2026 Prospectus.
Last date of payment of UGEAC counselling fees was June 05, 2026 till 11:59 PM.
A detailed counselling schedule, and the date of seat allotment and document verification will be published later.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.
Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]
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