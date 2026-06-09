BYD Seal U to hit Indian roads soon: Explore features

Chinese carmaker BYD India Tuesday June 09, 2026 showcased its first plug-in hybrid 'Seal U SUV' based on its DM-i (Dual Mode Intelligent) technology.

Chinese carmaker BYD India Tuesday June 09, 2026 showcased its first plug-in hybrid 'Seal U SUV' based on its DM-i (Dual Mode Intelligent) technology.

The BYD Seal U will be the first model powered by ‘DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid EV’ technology – the carmaker’s new ultra-efficient PHEV system in India, by the end of this year.

With the launch of Seal U SUV later this year, BYD, which already has more than 14,000 cars running on the Indian roads, wishes to expand its lineup beyond electric-only models.

BYD Seal U Features

Unlike traditional hybrid systems, which rely primarily on the petrol engine with the battery providing support, ‘DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid EV’ tech follows electric-first approach.

“In this setup, the battery powers the vehicle for most driving conditions, while the engine steps in mainly to extend range and enhance efficiency when required”, the carmaker said.

The carmaker said DM-i PHEV can deliver a combined range of over 1,200 km and can run on EV only mode for up to 200 km.

The Chinese EV giant also claimed that the Seal U SUV’s 1.5-litre Xiaoyun turbo-petrol engine has world’s best thermal efficiency.

Battery and Thermal Efficiency

BYD claims a world’s best thermal efficiency of 43.04 percent for this hybrid powertrain, and it is said to use 4.8-litres of petrol per 100 km. The system is paired with BYD’s Blade Battery technology that also underpins the brand’s electric vehicle lineup.

The Chinese carmaker's models like the BYD Sealion 6 and Atto 2 are also powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain and are already sold in international markets.

The launch of a DM-i-equipped vehicle is set to mark BYD’s entry into the hybrid segment, where it could challenge established players such as Toyota, Maruti Suzuki and Honda.

Summary

Model name: BYD Seal U

Technology: DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid Electric First EV

Price: NA

Launch date: by 2026 end

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee, a car enthusiast, is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

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