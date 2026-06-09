Watch Tonight: Venus, Jupiter to be at kissing distance

Watch tonight when Venus and Jupiter – the two brightest planets of our solar system, will come in conjunction again

[ummid.com lenses had captured Venus and Jupiter when they had formed a conjunction on May 02, 2022.]

Venus-Jupiter Conjunction: Watch tonight when Venus and Jupiter – the two brightest planets of our solar system, will come in conjunction again.

A planetary conjunction occurs when two planets align and come so close to each other that they appear to be almost colliding though in reality they still remain thousands of miles apart.

The astral phenomenon is not rare but provides an interesting vista. The last time ummid.com had spotted Venus and Jupiter in conjunction was on May 02, 2022 .

Jupiter Venus Conjunction Tonight – The Best Time to Watch

Jupiter and Venus are the two brightest planets of our solar system. Watching Venus or Jupiter in the dark sky alone is beauty and a wonderful watch.

And, when they form a conjunction, coming so close that they appear hugging each other the beauty of the wonderful scene becomes manifold.

The best time to watch Venus and Jupiter in conjunction tonight is about 30 to 40 minutes after the sun set.

Remember, this is the time when the 23-day-old Moon is in its waning phase and has not risen yet.

Meaning, Venus and Jupiter – almost hugging each other, will be ruling the dark sky.

Visible to naked eyes

Venus, often called the "Evening Star," will appear as the brighter of the two objects, while Jupiter will shine nearby.

At their closest approach, they will be separated by an angular distance of 1.5 degrees which is roughly equal to the width of a little finger held at arm’s length, Dr. Y. Ravi Kiron, Director, Nehru Planetarium Prime Minister Museum and Library, New Delhi said.

The conjunction of the two planets today will be easily visible to the naked eye, though binoculars may offer an enhanced view and could even reveal some of Jupiter's largest moons.

Also, the astral vista today will be seen all across the world including India, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK, and other parts of the world.

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