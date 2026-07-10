JEECUP 2026 Poly Round 2 Allotment Result 2026 Today: Steps to Check

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is declaring today i.e. Friday July 10, 2026 the UP Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on its official website 'jeecup.admissions.nic.in'

JEECUP Polytechnic Round 2 Result 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is declaring today i.e. Friday July 10, 2026 the UP Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on its official website 'jeecup.admissions.nic.in'.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is releasing the Polytechnic Diploma Admission 2026 Second Round Allotment after the completion of the JEECUP 2026 First Round the result of which was declared on July 01, 2026 .

Following the completion of the first round, the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) asked the eligible candidates participating in the Second Round of Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Counselling to submit their college choices and preferences from July 07 to 09, 2026.

Candidates should note that the JEECUP 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result published today are based on the options and choices submitted by the registered and eligible candidates by July 09, 2026.

JEECUP 2026 Polytechnic Round 2 Allotment Date

As per the JEECUP 2026 Round 2 schedule choice filling started on July 07, 2026. The last date of choice filling was July 09, 2026.

Based on the choice filled by the candidates, the Council is publishing the Uttar Pradesh Diploma Admission 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result today on July 10, 2026.

Candidates should note that the date and time for Freezing and Floating options, and payment of security deposit and college fees is July 11 to 13, 2026.

Date and time for document verification at district help centres for candidates who have freezed their options: July 11 to 14, 2026, candidates should note.

Steps, Link to check JEECUP 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: “ jeecup.admissions.nic.in ”

” Click on the link marked as " Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for JEECUP Counselling 2026 "

" Log-in using Application Number/login ID and Password

Click on the given link to check the UP Polytechnic 2026 Round 2 Result

Freeze the option if you are satisfied with the allotted college

Proceed to pay the fee and deposit money

JEECUP Round 2 Counselling Schedule 2026

Round 2 Choice Filling: From July 07 to 09, 2026

UP Diploma Admission JEECUP 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result: July 10, 2026 .

. Freezing and Floating options and payment of security deposit and college fees: July 11 to 13, 2026

Document verification at district help centres for candidates who have freezed their options: July 11 to 14

UP Polytechnic Admission 2026 Round 2 Seat Withdrawal: July 15, 2026

JEECUP Third Round Choice Filling: July 16 to 19, 2026

JEECUP 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result: July 20, 2026

JEECUP 2026 Fees

Seat Acceptance Fee: ₹3,000

Counselling Fee: ₹250

Total: ₹3,250 must be paid via online methods

JEECUP 2026 Document Verification

Candidates, who are allotted seats in UP Polytechnic First Round Couselling 2026, should note that their Document verification will be done on help centres in the district headquarters. Candidates are advised to carry both the original documents and photocopies (two sets of self-attested photocopies) for verification during the counselling process.

JEECUP 2026 Rank Card

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card

JEECUP Counselling Allotment Letter

Qualifying Examination Mark Sheets and Certificates

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Category/Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Two Recent Passport-Size Photographs

The candidates, who passed Class 10 Board Exam from a recognized board and also cleared UPJEE 2026 entrance exam, are eligible to apply for admission in various diploma courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, Technology, Agriculture, Fashion Designing and Garment Technology, Library and Information Science and others.

The eligible candidates who are eligible for admission the diploma courses in the government and other colleges in Uttar Pradesh and do not get admission in the first round can participate in the second and consequent rounds.

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