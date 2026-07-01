UP Polytechnic Round 1 Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Check

UP Polytechnic Round 1 Result 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is declaring today i.e. Wednesday July 01, 2026 the UP Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on its official website 'jeecup.admissions.nic.in'.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) had earlier asked the eligible candidates participating in the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Counselling to submit their college choices and preferences before June 30, 2026.
Candidates should note that the JEECUP 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result published today are based on the options and choices submitted by the registered and eligible candidates before the due date.
As per the JEECUP 2026 Round 1 schedule choice filling started on June 25, 2026. The last date of choice filling was June 30, 2026.
Based on the choice filled by the candidates, the Council is publishing the Round 1 Allotment Result today on July 01, 2026.
Candidates should note that the date and time for Freezing and Floating options and payment of security deposit and college fees is July 02 to 05, 2026.
Date and time for document verification at district help centres for candidates who have freezed their options: July 02 to 06, 2026, candidates should note.
Candidates, who are allotted seats in UP Polytechnic First Round Couselling 2026, should note that their Document verification will be done on help centres in the district headquarters. Candidates are advised to carry both the original documents and photocopies (two sets of self-attested photocopies) for verification during the counselling process.
The candidates, who passed Class 10 Board Exam from a recognized board and also cleared UPJEE 2026 entrance exam, are eligible to apply for admission in various diploma courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, Technology, Agriculture, Fashion Designing and Garment Technology, Library and Information Science and others.
The eligible candidates who are eligible for admission the diploma courses in the government and other colleges in Uttar Pradesh and do not get admission in the first round can participate in the second and consequent rounds.
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