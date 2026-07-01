UP Polytechnic Round 1 Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Check

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is declaring today i.e. Wednesday July 01, 2026 the UP Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on its official website 'jeecup.admissions.nic.in'.

UP Polytechnic Round 1 Result 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is declaring today i.e. Wednesday July 01, 2026 the UP Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on its official website 'jeecup.admissions.nic.in'.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) had earlier asked the eligible candidates participating in the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Counselling to submit their college choices and preferences before June 30, 2026.

Candidates should note that the JEECUP 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result published today are based on the options and choices submitted by the registered and eligible candidates before the due date.

JEECUP 2026 Polytechnic Round 1 Allotment Date

As per the JEECUP 2026 Round 1 schedule choice filling started on June 25, 2026. The last date of choice filling was June 30, 2026.

Based on the choice filled by the candidates, the Council is publishing the Round 1 Allotment Result today on July 01, 2026.

Candidates should note that the date and time for Freezing and Floating options and payment of security deposit and college fees is July 02 to 05, 2026.

Date and time for document verification at district help centres for candidates who have freezed their options: July 02 to 06, 2026, candidates should note.

Steps, Link to check JEECUP 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: “ jeecup.admissions.nic.in ”

” Click on the link marked as "Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for JEECUP Counselling 2026"

Log-in using Application Number/login ID and Password

Click on the given link to check the UP Polytechnic 2026 Round 1 Result

Freeze the option if you are satisfied with the allotted college

Proceed to pay the fee and deposit money

JEECUP Round 1 Counselling Schedule 2026

Round 1 Choice Filling: From June 25 to 30, 2026

UP Diploma Admission JEECUP 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result: July 01, 2026

Freezing and Floating options and payment of security deposit and college fees: July 02 to 05, 2026

Document verification at district help centres for candidates who have freezed their options: July 02 to 06, 2026

UP Polytechnic Admission 2026 Round 1 Seat Withdrawal: July 06, 2026

JEECUP Second Round Choice Filling: July 07 to 09, 2026

JEECUP 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result: July 10, 2026

JEECUP 2026 Fees

Seat Acceptance Fee: ₹3,000

Counselling Fee: ₹250

Total: ₹3,250 must be paid via online methods

JEECUP 2026 Document Verification

Candidates, who are allotted seats in UP Polytechnic First Round Couselling 2026, should note that their Document verification will be done on help centres in the district headquarters. Candidates are advised to carry both the original documents and photocopies (two sets of self-attested photocopies) for verification during the counselling process.

JEECUP 2026 Rank Card

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card

JEECUP Counselling Allotment Letter

Qualifying Examination Mark Sheets and Certificates

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Category/Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Two Recent Passport-Size Photographs

The candidates, who passed Class 10 Board Exam from a recognized board and also cleared UPJEE 2026 entrance exam, are eligible to apply for admission in various diploma courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, Technology, Agriculture, Fashion Designing and Garment Technology, Library and Information Science and others.

The eligible candidates who are eligible for admission the diploma courses in the government and other colleges in Uttar Pradesh and do not get admission in the first round can participate in the second and consequent rounds.

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