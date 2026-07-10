TS EACMCET First Phase Seat Allotment 2026 Today - Direct Link

The Telangana Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education is releasing today i.e. Friday July 10, 2026 TS EAMCET 2026 (TG EAPCET 2026) First Phase Seat Allotment Result for admission in BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: The Telangana Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education is releasing today i.e. Friday July 10, 2026 TS EAMCET 2026 (TG EAPCET 2026) First Phase Seat Allotment Result for admission in BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses.

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Document Verification Slot Booking for the candidate participating in Engineering (BE/BTech) and Pharmacy courses was done from July 19 to 28, 2026. Registered and eligible candidates were then asked to submit college preference form, and choice and options from June 25 to July 01, 2026.

After the registration of candidates and choice filling by them, the Telangana Council of Higher Education had released Mock Seat allotment result on July 04, 2026. Later, students were given chance to change and modify their options in the allotted college in the TGEAPCET 2026 (TS EAMCET 2026) Mock Allotment Result from July 05 to 07, 2026.

After all these steps of the EAMCET 2026 Engineering Counselling, the Council is now releasing today the round 1 or first phase allotment result today i.e. Friday July 10, 2026.

TS EAMCET 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result: Link, Steps to Check

Go to the official TS EAMCET counseling website: " eapcet.tgche.ac.in "

" Click on the link marked as Admission (E, A&P)

Click on the link marked as "TGCHE" under Counselling Website for Engineering (E) Stream Admission

Click on the link marked as TSEAPCET 2026 First Phase Allotment Result

EAMCET 2026 Post Allotment Steps

Candidates should note that the Telangana State EAMCET (TG EAPCET) Allotment 2026 is released based on the option, choice and college preference submitted by the candidates till July 07, 2026.

After the declaration of the TS EAMCET 2026 First Phase Allotment Result today, students should note that the date and time for the payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through website is from July 10 to 14, 2026.

Candidates, who do not get admission in the first round or are not happy with the allotted college, can participate in the TG EAPCET 2026 Second Phase Counselling.

As per the TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling schedule, TG EAPCET 2026 Round 2 will begin with online registration and slot booking from July 17, 2026.

TGEAPCET (TGEAMCET) 2026 Round-wise Schedule

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: June 19 to 28, 2026

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: June 22 to 29, 2026

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: June 25 to July 01, 2026

Freezing of options: July 01, 2026

Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before: July 04, 2026

Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment: July 05 to 07, 2026

Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment: July 07, 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before: July 10, 2026 .

. Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: July 10 to 14, 2026

TS EAMCET / TG EACPCET 2026 Round 2 start date: July 17, 2026

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Second Phase: July 18, 2026

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: July 18 to 19, 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Provisional Allotment of Seats for Second Phase on or before: July 22, 2026

The eligible and qualified candidates of TGEAPCET-2026 desirous of seeking admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are informed that the payment of Processing Fee, Slot Booking for Certificate Verification, Certificate Verification and Option exercise should strictly be done as per the schedule.

Candidates should note that admission allotment will be done based on the choices filled by them. Hence, candidates and their parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat.

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