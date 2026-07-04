TS EAMCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Today – Direct Link

The Telangana Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education is releasing today i.e. Saturday July 04, 2026 TS EAMCET 2026 (TG EAPCET 2026) Mock Seat Allotment Result for admission in BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: The Telangana Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education is releasing today i.e. Saturday July 04, 2026 TS EAMCET 2026 (TG EAPCET 2026) Mock Seat Allotment Result for admission in BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses.

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Document Verification Slot Booking for the candidate participating in Engineering (BE/BTech) and Pharmacy courses was done from July 19 to 28, 2026.

Registered and eligible candidates were then asked to submit college preference form, and choice and options from June 25 to July 01, 2026.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education is now releasing today i.e. Saturday July 04, 2026 Mock Seat allotment result.

TS EAMCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result: Link, Steps to Check

Go to the official TS EAMCET counseling website: " eapcet.tgche.ac.in "

" Click on the link marked as Admission (E, A&P)

Click on the link marked as "TGCHE" under Counselling Website for Engineering (E) Stream Admission

Click on the link marked as TSEAPCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result

Post Mock Allotment Steps

Candidates should note that the TSEAMCET 2026 Mock Allotment is published to give candidates an idea of the admission process. The Actual Allotment result will be published on July 10, 2026.

Candidates should also note that the Mock Allotment will be released based on the option, choice and college preference submitted by the candidates till July 01, 2026.

Candidates should also note that they can change and modify their options in the allotted college in the TGEAPCET 2026 (TS EAMCET 2026) Mock Allotment Result.

"Modification of Options, if required, should be done from July 05 to 07, 2026. Otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment (TS EAMCET 2026 Round 1 Allotment)", as per the TS EAMCET 2026 (TG EAPCET 2026) Counselling Schedule.

TGEAPCET (TGEAMCET) 2026 Round-wise Schedule

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: June 19 to 28, 2026

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: June 22 to 29, 2026

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: June 25 to July 01, 2026

Freezing of options: July 01, 2026

Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before: July 04, 2026

Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment: July 05 to 07, 2026

Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment: July 07, 2026

EAMCET 2026 Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before: July 10, 2026

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: July 10 to 14, 2026

TS EAMCET / TG EACPCET 2026 Round 2 start date: July 17, 2026

The eligible and qualified candidates of TGEAPCET-2026 desirous of seeking admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are informed that the payment of Processing Fee, Slot Booking for Certificate Verification, Certificate Verification and Option exercise should strictly be done as per the schedule.

Candidates should note that admission allotment will be done based on the choices filled by them. Hence, candidates and their parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat.

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