NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result Out - Full List of Toppers



Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana have jointly secured the Top Rank in the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam the result of which is announced today i.e. Thursday July 16, 2026.

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Toppers: Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana have jointly secured the Top Rank in the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam the result of which is announced today i.e. Thursday July 16, 2026.

The NTA declared the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam result along with Merit List, Names and Scores of Top 100 Candidates and other NEET result data on its website "neet.nta.nic.in".

"Scorecards of all candidates are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The full list of Top Rankers, State Toppers, category-wise toppers (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS, PwBD and PwD), category-wise cut-off marks and language-wise participation is also being published on the official website", the NTA said.

NEET UG 2026 Toppers List

Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal have both secured a total of 715 out of the total 720 marks to secure the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1).

"The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana)", the NTA said.

Qualified candidates have emerged from every one of the 36 States and Union Territories, ranging from over 1.7 lakh in Uttar Pradesh to 43 in Lakshadweep.

The State Toppers include:

Aryan Gupta (Punjab, 715 marks, AIR 1)

Panshul Bansal (Haryana, 715 marks, AIR 2)

Uplakshya Goyal (Rajasthan, AIR 3)

Ayush Bhalotia (Bihar, 710 marks, AIR 4)

Kudale Shravani Krishna (Maharashtra, AIR 5)

Gaurav Singh (Rajasthan, 705 marks)

Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh, 530 marks)

Veeriahgari Sahyu (Telangana)

Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 606 marks)

Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep, 573 marks)

According to the NTA, 138 top rankers come from 66 cities across the country. The Top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks span eight States, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

"As many as 17 State Toppers scored 700 or above whereas 26 scored above 690", the NTA said.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Toppers Score

19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720.

138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720.

Of these: Over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time.



99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.

1,492 candidates scored 650 and above

10,160 candidates scored 600 and above

90,780 candidates scored 500 and above

NEET UG 2026 Cut-Off

General (UR) / EWS: 50th Percentile - 715 – 213

OBC: 40th Percentile - 212 – 177

SC: 40th Percentile - 212 – 177

ST: 40th Percentile - 212 – 177

UR / EWS - PwBD: 45th Percentile - 212 – 194

OBC / SC / ST - PwBD: 40th Percentile - 193 – 177 / 191 – 178



NEET UG 2026: Category-wise qualified candidates

General: 2.91 lakh

OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

SC: 1.59 lakh

ST: 63,716

Gen-EWS: 95,026

PwBD: 3,666

PwD: 303



NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key

The popular medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2026 Re Exam, was held on June 21, 2026 at 5,440 centers in over 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Close to 20 lakh students from India and abroad appeared in the important exam held every year for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses. "Of them 11.21 lakh candidates, majority being in the age group of 17 to 19, have qualified, the NTA said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had before declaring the NEET UG result published the Final Answer Keys. The NTA released the NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key today i.e. July 16, 2026 and later published the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam result, along with toppers list, candidate’s score and rank, and cut off any moment on the official website “neet.nta.nic.in”.

The NEET UG result released today has been prepared and published based on the final answer key.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

The NTA had originally conducted the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 03, 2026. The exam was however cancelled following paper leak.

Consequently, the NTA conducted the re-exam of the important medical entrance exam conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical and para-medical courses, on June 21, 2026 .

The NEET UG 2025 result was announced on June 14, 2025 as per which Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan, Utkarsh Awadhiya of Madhya Pradesh and Krishang Joshi of Maharashtra had respectively secured the All India Ranks 1, 2 and 3.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2026 Result

The NEET UG result and All India Rank (AIR), along with the cut-off and toppers list, is available for download via official website "neet.nta.nic.in".

Go to the official website: " neet.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "NEET UG 2026 Result"

Enter Application ID and Password

Click on Submit button to download the NEET Result in PDF

Download and take a printout

The NTA had published on June 25, 2026 the Provisional Answer Keys of NEET UG 2026 asking the candidates to raise objections, if any, till 11:00 AM on June 28, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The all India rank and NEET UG score are used for medical counselling. The medical counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS and other UG courses are conducted nationwide as well as by respective states.

The NEET UG 2026 counselling will be conducted in multiple rounds by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and respective state authorities and CET Cells.

The medical counselling conducted for admission medical and paramedical courses include All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling (15%) by MCC for central institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, and State Quota Counselling (85%) by individual states.

"The result has been declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track", the NTA said.

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