NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Students denied entry at many centers across India

A number of students, who came at th exam centres to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate Re-Exam (NEET UG Re-Exam) Sunday June 21, 2026, were not allowed to enter for various reasons

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: A number of students, who came at th exam centres to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate Re-Exam (NEET UG Re-Exam) Sunday June 21, 2026, were not allowed to enter for various reasons.

While some students said they were barred from the NEET UG Re-Exam centre because of late arrival others said they were denied entry because of their religious outfits.

In Mumbai, a controversy erupted after two students were reportedly denied entry to their NEET examination centre for arriving late. The incident triggered protests from parents and guardians, who argued that the students should have been allowed to appear for the exam considering the significance of the national medical entrance test.

According to reports, the students reached the examination centre shortly after the designated cut-off time of 01:30 pm.

However, authorities strictly enforced the National Testing Agency's (NTA) guidelines, which prohibit candidates from entering the examination hall once the gates are closed. Despite appeals from family members and local residents, officials declined to make an exception.

Students seen crying in Bengaluru

Emotional scenes were seen outside a NEET UG exam centre in Bengaluru after several students who arrived late were reportedly denied entry, with videos showing distressed aspirants crying and pleading with the authorities.

A video shared online shows a girl student attempting to climb the outer railing of the gate of the exam centre in a desperate attempt to enter the examination centre. However, she was unable to get through and eventually climbed down after being stopped.

In Delhi, a student who missed the re-examination alleged that she reached the exam centre on time but was still not allowed to enter.

"We reached the examination centre at 1:30 PM, but the authorities refused to open the gate”, she said.

In Telangana, a mother was seen begging at the feet of security guards to let her daughter enter in the NEET exam centre.

Some NEET-UG aspirants in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad missed their examination after allegedly being directed to the wrong location by Google Maps. A medical aspirant from Sambhal, said Google Maps showed an incorrect location for his centre, RN Inter College, causing him to reach the actual venue after the reporting deadline and be denied entry.

In Ajmer, Rajasthan, a medical aspirant wearing Hijab claimed she was denied entry unless she removed parts of her attire. Talking to media, her father said there is no rule barring entry of students wearing Hijab.

Injured Students Appears in NEET Exam

In another case, a special room, doctor and medical facilities were provided for an injured student at her exam centre in Kolkata.

The student had appeared in the May 2026 NEET UG exam. She however was injured in an accident. Her parents approached Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following which the NTA made special arrangement for her.

“Nine broken ribs. Surgery. Recovery on oxygen support. And still, the resolve to appear for NEET (UG) 2026. Sristi Dubey's parents reached out to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. NTA arranged a separate room, medical support, and an ambulance on standby at her centre (sic)”, the NTA said in a post on X.

“Tougher than last time”

Meanwhile, students who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Sunday said the medical entrance exam was tougher than last time

The NTA had conducted NEET UG 2026 exam on May 03, 2026. The exam was however cancelled because of paper leak.

"The exam was quite moderate. Physics was lengthy. A little bit tougher than last time. Biology was good and Chemistry was moderate”, a student told media after the exam.

"I did well but let's see. The exam was tougher than last time”, another student said.

Accordingly, indications are that NEET UG 2026 cut off might be less than 600, students said.

NEET UG 2026 re-exam was conducted nationwide and in select centres outside India, with over 22.79 lakh students appearing. The exam was held across 551 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities at 5,440 centres between 02:00 PM and 05:15 PM Sunday June 21, 2026.

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