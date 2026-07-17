India Needs to Reimagine How We Conduct Exams: Rahul Gandhi

Highlighting the loopholes in India’s Education System and taking Modi government to task on paper leaks, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing students gathered for Congress Party’s Chhatron Ki Goonj or Echo of Students event in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Friday July 17, 2026, called for major changes in the way examinations are conducting in India

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Highlighting the loopholes in India’s Education System and taking Modi government to task on paper leaks, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing students gathered for Congress Party’s Chhatron Ki Goonj or Echo of Students event in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Friday July 17, 2026, called for major changes in the way examinations are conducting in India.

“India needs to reimagine how we conduct the exams”, Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the students who gathered in a large number despite rains.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) proposed three points as a solution to the prevailing hardship students across India are facing due to the existing education system.

21st Century Examination System A student-centric system with flexible exam dates

A secure question bank

Random question papers Independent and Accountable Institutions No politics in education

No RSS Vice-Chancellors needed

Privatization should end

Culprits should be punished Safety of Students Immediate re-exams should be held

Students should receive fair compensation

The Chhatron Ki Goonj or Echo Events in Dehradun Friday was Rahul Gandhi’s second such program. The first event was held in Kota, Rajasthan on June 17, 2026 where the Congress leaders had called India’s existing education system an extortion machine.

"Paper Rate Card"

While addressing the students Rahul Gandhi said the present Education System is only for those who are rich and have money.

“There are “Paper Rate Card” available in the market. You pay as per this rate card and you will get NEET, IIT JEE or any exam you want in your smartphone”, Rahul Gandhi said.

Calling the paper leaks an “epidemic”, Rahul Gandhi said there have been a total of 152 papers leaks in the last ten years and more than 7.5 crore students suffered because of this.

“As many as 152 paper leaks in the last 10 years… Around 7.5 crore students suffered… but, conviction rate is zero”, Rahul Gandhi said.

"Entire System Involved in Paper Leaks"

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the entire system in involved in the paper keaks.

"What we know is just the tip of the huge ice berg. We actually don't know how many papers had actually been leaked", Rahul Gandhi said.

"This is insult to you, your parents and your hardwork", he said.

Pointing to the suicide of students due to paper leaks, Rahul questioned the silence of those who are in power today.

"There are many children who were forced to commit suicide... Parents whose heart have been broken because of this cruel system..

“Yet… Not a single word of sympathy and condolence”, he said.

During the event Rahul also invited three students and a person whose daughter had committed suicide to share their agony. The Congress Party also invited popular Maths teacher who runs YouTube channel "Abhinay Maths" to interact with the students.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dehradun to a warm welcome. After reaching the city, the Congress leader directly went to the residence of Amar Mehta.

Mehta, a local Congress leader, had died when an iron girder fell on his head while he was setting up a water-proof tent at the event venue. The accident occurred just a few hours before Rahul Gandhi's visit to Uttarakhand Friday.

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