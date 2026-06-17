India’s Education System is Extortion Machine, Let’s Change It: Rahul to Students

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Wednesday June 17, 2026 addressing a students' rally 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Kota called India’s Education System an ‘extortion machine’ and asked them to join hands to change it.

Kota (Rajasthan): Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Wednesday June 17, 2026 addressing a students' rally 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Kota called India’s Education System an ‘extortion machine’ and asked them to join hands to change it.

With the help of slides, Rahul Gandhi highlighted how massive amount of money students pay from school to college and finally end up jobless and in getting nothing.

“The amount collected from roughly 22 lakh students who appear in NEET is almost equal to India’s Education Budget.

“SSC, UPSC, RRB, JEE and NEET together collect fees which is enough to pay for the budget of five ministries”, Rahul Gandhi said as thousands of students gathered at Shri Ram Rangmanch, Dussehra Maidan in Kota.

"And in return, what do crores of young people get? Stress, uncertainty, unemployment, and shattered dreams... The burden of what should be the government's responsibility is now being shouldered by families today", Rahul said.

"The entire system is to extort money... India's Education System is an Extortion Machine. Let us work together to change it", he said.

Rahul also said that the Education System in India provides only 4-5 options to students and does not encourage them to dream big.

"We are not allowing our youth to pursue their dreams", he said.

"A Rejection System"

Highlighting that lakhs of students appear in the exams such as UPSC, JEE, NEET, RRB and SSC. But only few actually get the job.

"Around 22 lakh students appear in NEET but only 80,000 qualify for admission in government colleges. Out of around 5 lakh aspirants who appear in the UPSC Civil Services exams, 1 in 100 finally get selected. Only 0.1 students clearing JEE Advanced have chance to get admission in IITs. 80 out of 100 Engineers are jobless", Rahul Gandhi said.

"This is a Rejection System and not a Selection System", Rahul said.

"This is a crime... An insut to the country's youth... Unfair and brutal", he added.

"Youth are the future of India. Their success is India's success. But today, millions of young Indians are being failed by a broken system. Let us come together to create an education system that gives young people the chance to dream and helps them fulfill those dreams", Rahul said.

"Let us build a system which allows you to dream big and helps enable your dreams at the lowest cost", the Congress leader said.

For a change, Rahul called 5 students on stage and spoke with them about their aspirations and dreams. After interacting with them, the Congress MP invited a Civil Services aspirant on stage with her parents.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Kota Speech

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