DTE Maha Diploma Admission 2026: Last Date Extended Again

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended – for the second time, the last date of application and submission of online form for admission in Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma courses for the year 2026.
The DTE Maharashtra had earlier fixed June 22, 2026 as the last date of application for Post SSC Diploma courses in the state. This was later extended till July 02, 2026.
But, in a new notification released today, the DTE Maharashtra announced extension of the last date of application and students registration for the second time.
“The last date of online application and registration of students for the Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2026 has been extended till July 06, 2026”, the DTE Maharashtra said.
The DTE Maharashtra, while extending the last date of application, has also published the complete schedule of the DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma or Polytechnic admission 2026 on its official website.
Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering, Technology, also known as Polytechnic Diploma, for the year 2026-27 had started through DTE Maharashtra official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in from May 20, 2026.
Following the extension in the last date of application, the Post SSC Diploma Counselling schedule and date to release the Poly 2026 Merit Lists have also been changed, candidates should note.
Candidates should note that the last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra has been earlier fixed as June 22, 2026. It has first extended till July 02, and now extended till July 06, 2026.
"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form ((For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates)) has started on May 20, 2026. The last date of application earlier fixed as July 02, has been extended till July 06, 2026", DTE Maharashtra said in Polytechnic Diploma admission notification for the year 2026.
DTE Maharashtra has started from the last year a new service called E Scrutiny. Using this option, candidates can electronically verify their documents. For this, they need to select "E-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the online registration form.
"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", DTE Maharashtra said.
For offline verification, candidates will be required to visit Facilitation Centre (FC) and physically verify their documents before the last date.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2026-27 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced on May 08, 2026.
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