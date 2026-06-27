Why everyone keeps talking about Ousmane Dembele's hat-trick?

Football fans’ delight over Ousmane Dembele's hat-trick scored in France vs Norway clash ceases to cool down hours after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Match Friday June 26, 2026.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Football fans’ delight over Ousmane Dembele's hat-trick scored in France vs Norway clash ceases to cool down hours after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Match Friday June 26, 2026.

French forward Ousmane Dembele Friday stunned the football fans by scoring a timely hat-trick to help France win against Norway 4-1, and take his national team to top of the 2026 Football World Cup Group I Table.

Such was the fury of Ousmane Dembele that he had technically finished the game for Norway in the First Half itself.

Ousmane Dembele shined in the 20th, 32nd and 44th minutes of the match. Norway added some flavor to its score when Thelo Aasgaard scored the equalizer barely a minute after Ousmane Dembele’s first goal. But, in the end it could not survive against the blitz of Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele has won UEFA Champions League titles with Paris Saint-Germain and collected the The Best FIFA Men's Player prize but he had not scored a major tournament goal until this week. Yet after breaking his World Cup duck against Iraq, he now has 04 on the world stage after this stunning treble.

“Clinical Finishing, Exceptional”

As the match ended and the French footballers retreated smiling, Ousmane Dembele’s hat-trick received all-out praise from the leading publications even as the mesmerized football fans wildly shared the videos of his three goals - the second-fastest treble in World Cup history, from different angles.

“All three goals were of the highest quality, with the second perhaps the pick of the bunch: a low drive from distance that left Norway’s goalkeeper helpless”, Luke Brown wrote in The New York Times wrote.

France Assistant Coach Guy Stephan, said Dembele had been in part inspired by criticism from the French media, BBC reported.

"Ousmane is a human being, just like anyone he can hear the criticism", Stephan said.

"He has unfortunately had injury issues but every time he comes back harder and harder. Three goals in a World Cup game is exceptional”, he added.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) in its report called Ousmane Dembele's hat-trick "magnificent".

"Ousmane Dembele struck a magnificent first-half hat-trick as France made it three wins out of three against a depleted Norway team", the football world cup governing body said.

Other Records

Ousmane Dembele's hat-trick was his first in the football world cup. The hat-trick - just 32 minutes into Norway vs France match, was also the second earliest a player has scored a World Cup treble in a match, behind Erich Probst in 1954 for Austria against Czechoslovakia (24 minutes).

Dembele also became the first French player to score twice in the opening 20 minutes of a World Cup match, and only the second to do so at this year's tournament along with Brian Brobbey for the Netherlands against Sweden.

Praising Ousmane Dembele's goals scored against Norway, especially the first one, a football fan wrote, “This angle of Ousmane Dembele’s first goal is nuts man, great link up play from Mbappe, Dembele controls there with a nice touch then scores a blitz curler. This attack is scary man, every team is gonna have a tough time playing them.”

With this assist, Kylian Mbappe is now involved in 20 goals for France at the World Cup (16 goals, 04 assists) and is only the third player on record since 1966 to have 20+ goal involvements.

Ousmane Dembele Unhappy

The French Forward, however, is unhappy over his overall performance in the ongoing football tournament.

After hitting the second-fastest treble in the football World Cup history, Dembele said he was happy as scoring the hat-trick was a "unique and important moment for him".

"My performance was good, but I preferred my matches against Senegal or Iraq; I think I was much more influential. I now need to stay focused because important things are coming", he said.

Though Dembele looks disappointed. But parises keep pouring on him after the France vs Norway football world cup fixture.

"In French national team circles, there is a long-running joke about rule No.1 - never write off Ballon d'Or winner Dembele because he is inevitable", Ryan Taylor wrote while reporting for UK daily Daily Mirror.

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