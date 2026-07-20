Spain Decimates Argentina, Lifts 2026 FIFA World Cup

2026 FUFA World Cup: In a one-sided match virtually, Spain defeated the reigning champions, Argentina, in the final and lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup Sunday July 19, 2026.
Spain have become world champions for the second time in their history, Luis de la Fuente’s men beating Argentina 1-0 in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 played at the final in New York New Jersey.
US President Donald Trump, his wife Melenia Trump and thousands of football fans were present when Spain denied Lionel Messi led Argentina the second world cup in a row.
Spain dominated the game from start to finish, 20 shots and 11 on target, and 68% possession as against Argentina’s just 3 and 32%, the statistics say all. But they still had to wait until the 106th minute to finally find a way past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, the only player seemed to be having standing against the Spanish Victory.
The Argentina goalkeeper made a series of saves to thwart La Roja but had no chance when Nico Williams nodded down a Pedro Porro cross at the far post and Ferran Torres buried a first-time shot into the roof of the net.
Spain versus Argentina 2026 Football World Cup proved disastrous for Lionel Messi on the personal level too.
The Argentina captain was leading the race to become the highest goal scorer and was sure to win the Adidas Golden Boot. Already scored 08 goals, he needed to hit a hat-trick to surpass France Captain Kylian Mbappe. Messi, however, could not shine when the time demanded. Messi who scored goals in all the earlier matches of Argentina failed to ripple the nets in the last three matches.
The result is that Kylian Mbappe won the Adidas Golden Boot scoring 10 goals. Mbappe is the first ever player to win the LaLiga Golden Boot, UEFA Champions League Golden Boot and FIFA World Cup Golden Boot - all in the same season.
With this, the 2026 Football World Cup which was opened on June 11, 2026 came to an end. The football world cup 2026 was the first hosted by three countries - Canada, Mexico and the United States and featured 48 teams.
The next football world cup will in 2030. Interestingly, 2030 FIFA World Cup will be played in six countries across three continents - Africa, Europe and South America. According to the FIFA’s proposed schedule for the 2030 Football World Cup, centenary matches will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay on June 8 and 9, followed by the opening matches in Morocco, Portugal and Spain on June 13 and 14, 2030.
On the other hand, Saudi Arabia will be sole host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
[With inputs from FIFA.]
[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]
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