DTE Maha Post HSC 2026 D Pharmacy Admission: Last Date Changed

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended, for the second time, the last date of application and submission of online form for admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) for the year 2026-2027

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended, for the second time, the last date of application and submission of online form for admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) for the year 2026-2027.

According to the Direct Second Year Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission notification 2026 issued by DTE Maharashtra, online registration was started from June 30, 2026. The last date of application, and documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission, was fixed as July 15, 2026, which was later extended till July 23, 2026.

But, in a new notification, the DTE Maharashtra announced the extension of the last date of application and students registration for the second time.

“The last date of online application and registration of students for the First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) has been extended till July 31, 2026”, the DTE Maharashtra said.

The DTE Maharashtra, while extending the last date of application, has also changed the dates to publish Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2026 Provisional and Final Merit Lists as per the schedule given below.

Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy, also known as Pharmacy Diploma, for the year 2026-27 had started through DTE Maharashtra official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in from June 30, 2026.

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: June 30 to July 31, 2026 ( Extended from July 15 and 23, 2026 )

) D Pharm 2026 Document Verification Schedule: June 30 to July 31, 2026

Display of PHD 26 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 03, 2026

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 04 to 06, 2026

Display of PHD26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 07, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Will be announced later.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: Will be announced later.

Direct Link to Apply for DTE Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2026

Go to the official website: " phd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on "New Registration".

Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.

Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.

Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE PHD26 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates. But, it is yet to confirm the Post HSC Pharm D option form submission and allotment dates.

DTE Maharashtra has, however, released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23 and 2021-22 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

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