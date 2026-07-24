Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Rank List 2026: Time, Link to Check

Candidates, who have registered for Tamil Nadu MBBS and BDS counselling 2026 (TN NEET UG 2026), should note that the Rank List will be published category-wise

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Rank List 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) is publishing soon on its official website "tnmedicalselection.net' and 'tnhealth.tn.gov.in' the Rank List, also called as Merit List, of the students who have registered for TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2026 (NEET UG 2026) based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2026-27.

The students, who have registered for the Tamil Nadu MBBS BDS Counselling 2026, should note that the Selection Committee has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the NEET UG Merit List or TN NEET UG Rank List. It will, however, release it on the official website very soon as the last date of registration is over.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2026

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website "tnmedicalselection.net" Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2026 from June 29, 2026.

The last date of application and online registration was July 23, 2026.

As on July 17, 2026, the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has received over 41,000 completed applications. As the last date of application has ended, the registered candidates can expect the publication of Merit List that will also contain the rank of the candidates in the next few days.

Candidates who have registered for TN MBBS BDS counselling 2026 should note that the rank list will be published category-wise. This included: Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2026 2027 session (Management Quota), Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2026 2027 session (7.5% Reservation) and Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2026 2027 session (Government Quota).

Candidates should also note that the TN NEET UG Rank List will be in PDF and candidates will be able to download it from the TN Medical Selection official website.

Steps to download TN NEET UG 2026 Merit List

Go to the website: "tnmedicalselection.net" Under UG Courses, click on the link marked as MBBS/BDS Click on the link marked as "Tamil Nadu NEET UG Rank List 2026" Check your name and rank in the list

Candidates should note the TN NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment will be done based on the Rank of students in the Merit List. It is hence advised that in case of any error in your marks, you should immediately contact the selection committee.

TN Medical Selection Committee has not yet confirmed the Seat Allotment date. The TN MBBS, BDS and Medical Counselling 2026 complete schedule will also be released in the due course.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic