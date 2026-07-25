CAT 2026 Notification Released: Important Dates

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has published on its official website ‘iimcat.ac.in’ the notification of Common Admission Test 2026 (CAT 2026) along with the registration start date and other important dates.

CAT 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has published on its official website ‘iimcat.ac.in’ the notification of Common Admission Test 2026 (CAT 2026) along with the registration start date and other important dates.

In a notification released today, the Indian Institutes of Management said IIM CAT 2026 will be held on Sunday November 29, 2026.

"The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2026 (CAT 2026) on Sunday, November 29, 2026 in three sessions", the CAT notification said.

CAT 2026 Registration Schedule

The Indian Institutes of Management further said that the registration and online application process will start on August 03, 2026.

“The last date of application for CAT 2026 is September 15, 2026”, the Indian Institutes of Management said while releasing CAT 2026 Notification.

Giving more details, the Indian Institutes of Management said CAT 2026 Admit Card will be released on November 04, 2026.

The Indian Institutes of Management has also released detailed CAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria and Information Bulletin.

CAT 2026: Important Dates

CAT 2026 Notification Release Date: July 25, 2026

IIM CAT 2026 Registration Start Date: August 03, 2026

Last date of CAT 2026 Application date: September 15, 2026

CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date: November 04, 2026

CAT 2026 Exam Date: November 29, 2026

CAT 2026 Result Date: Will be announced later (Tentatively by December end)

Candidates should note that CAT will be conducted in computer base mode (CBT) at centres spread across approximately 170 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned

in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card, as per the CAT Information Bulletin.

CAT 2026 Eligibility

The CAT score is used in the admission process for various postgraduate, doctoral and other management programmes offered by participating IIMs. The CAT 2026 scores are also allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. to appear in CAT 2026.

CAT 2026 Exam Fee

₹1350 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

₹2700 for all other candidates.

The candidates need to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for.

The IIM further said that the SC, ST and PwBD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwBD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode had conducted computer based CAT 2025 exam on Sunday November 30, 2025 at test centres spread across around 170 cities in India. The CAT 2025 result along with the list of toppers was released on December 24, 2025.

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