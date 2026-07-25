Malegaon Joins Protest for Protection of Jauhar University, Students Rights

As student movements continue to gain momentum across India over issues concerning educational justice and democratic rights, Bedari Foundation has announced a special public gathering in Malegaon to express solidarity with the students protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, and to support the movement for the protection of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Rampur

Malegaon: As student movements continue to gain momentum across India over issues concerning educational justice and democratic rights, Bedari Foundation has announced a special public gathering in Malegaon to express solidarity with the students protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, and to support the movement for the protection of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Rampur.

The foundation has announced a solidarity event on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 4:00 PM at Haj Committee Hall, School No. 1 Compound, Qidwai Road, Malegaon.

According to Abdullah Mubarak, Convener of the initiative, the programme has been inspired by "Hum Bharat Ke Log", a citizens' movement led by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said the gathering aims to convey Malegaon's peaceful solidarity with students who are raising their voices for educational justice and constitutional values across the country.

"Malegaon, Rampur Connection"

He further said that Malegaon has a proud legacy of educational awareness and public movements. The city also shares a long-standing historical and intellectual connection with Rampur, where Mohammad Ali Jauhar University has been established and running.

"Publications from Rampur, including Al Hasanat, Noor, and Batool, played a significant role in shaping the intellectual consciousness of generations in Malegaon", he said.

Likewise, educational inspiration from Malegaon contributed to the establishment of Jamia-tus-Salihat in Rampur, whose advisory board once included the late Maulana Mohammad Hanif Milli (RA).

Also, renowned freedom fighter Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar , in whose name the unversity has been estabalished, had visited Malegaon during the Civil Disobedience Movement.

"Peaceful and Symbolic Demonstration"

The organisers said the gathering will feature a peaceful and symbolic demonstration to communicate the voice of Malegaon in support of students seeking justice and to reaffirm the city's commitment to education, democracy, and constitutional values.

The initiative has also received support from the local associations of Unani Medical doctors led by Dr. Naveed, Dr. Imran Takkari and others.

In Pictures: 38 Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Buildings Facing Demolition

In addition, several members of Malegaon's Gen Z social media community have extended their support and expressed their willingness to participate in the peaceful demonstration.

Special seating arrangements have been made for female students wearing Hijab to ensure their smooth and comfortable participation.

Appealing to students, youth, parents, teachers, professionals, and responsible citizens, Abdullah Mubarak urged the people of Malegaon to participate in large numbers and demonstrate the city's enduring commitment to educational justice, peaceful democratic participation, and the preservation of its rich intellectual and social legacy.

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