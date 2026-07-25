RSS Loyalist Pralhad Joshi given additional charge of Education Ministry

A long term RSS loyalist, Pralhad Joshi, has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Education after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

New Delhi: A long term RSS loyalist, Pralhad Joshi, has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Education after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pralhad Joshi, a Cabinet Minister already, currently holds a number of portfolios including Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines.

"As advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio", the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in official release today.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan further said, "The President accepted the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India."

As per his educational qualification records, Pralhad Joshi graduated from Shri Kadasiddeshwar Arts College in Hubballi, Karnataka.

Pralhad Joshi has been a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from a young age. He has also been a regular attendee of the RSS training camps.

Against this backdrop, it is interesting to note how Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties will respond to the appointment of Parlhad Joshi as the new Education Minister of India. For, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly alleged that the education system under Dharmendra Pradhan as minister was hijacked by the RSS.



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