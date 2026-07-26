MHT Direct 2nd-yr Pharmacy Admission 2026 Merit List Released, Check Now

Candidates should note that DSP 2026 Merit List released today is Provisional. Display of DSP Final Merit List of candidates applying for Direct Second Year Pharmacy Admission 2026 will be on July 31, 2026

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published today i.e. Sunday July 26, 2026 on its official website dsp2026.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the academic year 2026-27.

Candidates should note that DSP B Pharmacy and Pharm D 2026 Merit List released today is Provisional. Display of DSP Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSP 2026 will be on July 31, 2026.

After the release of DSP 26 Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on July 29, 2026 if they find any error in their personal or academic details.

The CET Cell will publish DSP 2026 Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates on July 31, 2026.

After publication of DSP Final Merit List on July 31, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List 2026 will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form from August 02 to 04, 2026.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Merit List 2026

Go to the official website: " dsp2026.mahacet.org.in ".

". Click on "DSP B Pharm and Pharm D Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page.

Enter your Application ID starting with DSP26 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges on August 01, 2026 a day after publishing the Pharmacy Final Merit List on July 31, 2026.

Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSP 2026 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2026.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2026-27 from July 08, 2026.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 08 to 23, 2026 (Extended from July 18, 2026)

Date and schedule of document verification: July 09 to 24, 2026

Display of DSP 2026 Provisional Merit List: July 26, 2026

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 27 to 29, 2026

Display of DSP26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 31, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 01, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: August 02 to 04, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 26 CAP Round I: August 06, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 10, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 2026 CAP Round II: August 15, 2026

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2026) started after MHT CET result that was declared.

Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.

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