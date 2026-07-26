MHT CET 2026 DSE Merit List Released: What Next?

Candidates should note that DSE 2026 Merit List released is Provisional. Display of DSE Final Merit List of candidates applying for Direct Second Year Engineering Admission 2026 will be on July 30, 2026

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on Saturday July 25, 2026 on its official website dse2026.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E. / B Tech) for the academic year 2026-27.

Candidates should note that DSE Engineering (B.E. / B Tech) 2026 Merit List released Saturday is Provisional. The next step is display of DSE Final Merit List of candidates applying for Direct Second Year Engineering (B.E. / B Tech) 2026 which will be on July 30, 2026.

After the release of DSE 26 Provisional Merit List, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on July 29, 2026 if they find any error in their personal or academic details.

The CET Cell will publish the DSE 2026 Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates on July 30, 2026.

After publication of the DSE Final Merit List on July 30, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the DSE (B.E. / B Tech) Final Merit List 2026 will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form from July 31 to August 02, 2026.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Engineering Merit List 2026

Go to the official website: " dse2026.mahacet.org.in ".

". Click on "DSE BE/BTech Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page.

Enter your Application ID starting with DSE26 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges on July 30, 2026 along with publishing the DSE 2026 Final Merit List.

Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2026 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website "dse2026.mahacet.org.in" the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (BE/BTech) for the year 2026-27 from July 07, 2026.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 07 to 22, 2026. (Extended ftom July 19, 2026)

Date and schedule of document verification: July 08 to 23, 2026

Display of DSE 2026 Provisional Merit List: July 25, 2026

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 26 to 28, 2026

Display of DSE26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 30, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 30, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 31 to August 02, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 26 CAP Round I: August 04, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year DSE 26 CAP Round II : August 08, 2026

Display of DSE 2026 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 14, 2026

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering/Technology (BE/BTech - DSE 2026) started after MHT CET result that was declared.

Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Courses or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year BE/BTech admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24, and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.

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