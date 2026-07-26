TN NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Window Re-Opens

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has re-opened the registration window for the TN NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses run by the colleges in the State of Tamil Nadu

TN Medical Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has re-opened the registration window for the TN NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses run by the colleges in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Therefore, the students, who have so far not registered for the Tamil Nadu Medical Counselling 2026, can take advantage of this and apply before the last date.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2026

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website "tnmedicalselection.net" Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2026 from June 29, 2026. The last date of application and online registration was July 23, 2026.

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has, however, re-opened the registration window on July 26, 2026.

“Based on the representations received from students, the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu, has decided to reopen the online application portal for admission to MBBS and BDS Degree Courses for the 2026-2027 academic”, DME Tamil Nadu said.

The DME Tamil Nadu has re-opened the registration window for Tamil Nadu Medical Counselling 2026 on July 26, 2027. The new last date of application is July 27, 2026.

“Commencement of Online Application is from 26th July 2026 at 10:00 AM, and closure of Online Application is 27th July 2026 at 03:00 PM”, the DME Tamil Nadu said.

“Candidates are advised to complete their submissions well before the revised deadline. The official application portal can be accessed via tnmedicalselection.org”, the DME Tamil Nadu said.

Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Rank List 2026

Candidates should note that the Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) after the last date of registration will publish on its official website "tnmedicalselection.net' and 'tnhealth.tn.gov.in' the Rank List, also called as Merit List, of the students.

Candidates should note that the Selection Committee has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the NEET UG Merit List or TN NEET UG Rank List. It will, however, release it on the official website soon after the last date of registration is over.

Candidates should note that the TN NEET UG 2026 Rank List will be published category-wise. This included: Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2026 2027 session (Management Quota), Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2026 2027 session (7.5% Reservation) and Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2026 2027 session (Government Quota).

Candidates should also note that the TN NEET UG Rank List will be in PDF and candidates will be able to download it from the TN Medical Selection official website.

Steps to download TN NEET UG 2026 Rank List

Go to the website: "tnmedicalselection.net" Under UG Courses, click on the link marked as MBBS/BDS Click on the link marked as "Tamil Nadu NEET UG Rank List 2026" Check your name and rank in the list

Candidates should note the TN NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment will be done based on the Rank of students in the Merit List. It is hence advised that in case of any error in your marks, you should immediately contact the selection committee.

TN Medical Selection Committee has not yet confirmed the Seat Allotment date. The TN MBBS, BDS and Medical Counselling 2026 complete schedule will also be released in the due course.

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