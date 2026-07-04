UGEAC 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today - Direct Link

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is releasing on its official website 'bceceadmissions.nic.in' the result of the First Round Seat Allotment of Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2026 today i.e. Saturday July 04, 2026

UGEAC Seat Allotment 2026: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is releasing on its official website 'bceceadmissions.nic.in' the result of the First Round Seat Allotment of Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2026 today i.e. Saturday July 04, 2026.

Candidates should note that BCECE will also make active today on its official website "bceceadmissions.nic.in" the link to download Allotment Order for Undergraduate Engineering Counselling UGEAC 2026.

Candidates should also note that downloading of UGEAC 2026 Allotment order should be done from July 04 to 09, 2026.

Steps to check UGEAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026

Go to official website: ' bceceboard.bihar.gov.in' .

. Under online forms section of the home page, click on the link marked as "Online Counselling portal of UGEAC 2026".

Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No.

Enter your date of birth and security code.

Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGEAC 2026 First Round".

Download allotment order and take a printout.

Candidates should note that if they find their name in the round 1 list, they should verify their documents from July 07 to 09, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the UGEAC 2026 Round 1 should also confirm their admission from July 07 to 09, 2026.

Candidates should note that the BCECE has confirmed the date to release the UGEAC Round 1 allotment. It has however not confirmed the time. It should however be noted that UGEAC 2026 round 1 allotment will be released any time by today evening.

UGEAC 2026 Round 2 Allotment

Candidates who do not get the admission in UGEAC Round 1 can participate in UGEAC 2026 Round 2. As per the UGEAC notification, UGEAC 2026 Second Round Allotment result will be published on July 17, 2026.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had on June 23, 2026 released UGEAC 2026 Rank Card and Merit List prepared for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling 2026 conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

UGEAC Choice Filling was held from July 26, 2026. The last date of registration and choice filling was July 01, 2026, according to UGEAC 2026 Counselling Schedule.

UGEAC 2026 Counselling Schedule

Publication of Rank Card on Board's Website: 23.06.2026

Seat Matrix posting on website: 23.06.2026

Starting date of Online Choice filling for Seat Allotment: 26.06.2026

Last date of Online Choice filling for seat allotment & locking: 01.07.2026

Publication of Round-1 Seat Allotment Result: 04.07.2026

Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round): 04.07.2026 to 09.07.2026

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): 07.07.2026 to 09.07.2026

2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result publication date: 17.07.2026

Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round): 17.07.2026 to 21.07.2026

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 20.07.2026 to 21.07.202

The UGEAC Counselling is done for admission in B.E./B.Tech engineering courses run by government colleges in Bihar along with SGIDT Patna, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Womens Institute of Technology, Navodaya Complex, Kameshwar Nagar, and Darbhanga (Under Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga).

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.

Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

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