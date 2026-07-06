Karnataka CET 2026 Mock Allotment Result: Steps, Link to Check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is publishing today i.e. Monday July 06, 2026 on its official website 'kea.kar.nic.in' Karnataka UGCET 2026 (KCET 2026) Mock Allotment Result for the students who had registered for admission in different undergraduate courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture/Veterinary and others) for the year 2026-27

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is publishing today i.e. Monday July 06, 2026 on its official website 'kea.kar.nic.in' Karnataka UGCET 2026 (KCET 2026) Mock Allotment Result for the students who had registered for admission in different undergraduate courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture/Veterinary and others) for the year 2026-27.

The KEA said for the Mock Allotment released today, the Options entered June 30, 2026 up to 06:00 pm have been considered. Candidates participating in Karnataka UGCET 2026 (KCET 2026) counselling should note that the KCET allotment published today will be for trial and mock, and not actual.

KCET Allotment 2026 Date and Time

As per the KEA UGCET 2026 Allotment Round 1 schedule, Mock allotment Results will be published on Monday July 06, 2026 after 11:00 AM.

After the release of the KCET Mock Allotment Result, students will be given three days - from July 06 to 09, 2026, to modify, change and edit their options if they are not satisfied with the allotted college in mock result.

As per the KCET 2026 Counselling Schedule, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will publish UGCET 2026 First Round Allotment result on July 15, 2026.

KCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Choice filling and submission of option form: June 20 to 30, 2026

Publication of Mock Allotment Result: July 06, 2026 .

Provision to change or modify options: July 06 to 09, 2026

Publication of First Round Allotment result: July 15, 2026

Exercise of choices by the candidates against the allotted seats in the 1st round: Will be announced later

Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: Will be announced later

Last date of reporting to the allotted college: Will be announced later

KCET 2026 Mock Allotment: Steps, Link to Check

Go to the official website: " kea.kar.nic.in ".

". On the link "07-06 CET 2026 Mock Allotment Results".

Enter CET Number.

Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.

Candidates should note that college allotments will be done based on the options they filled. The candidates will be allowed to change options after mock allotment.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2026 on April 23 and 24, 2026. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 22, 2026. The UGCET 2026 Karnataka result along with toppers' list was announced on June 06, 2026 .

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2026 counselling in Karnataka. Candidates should note that KCET 2026 counselling for medical students will formally start after NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

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