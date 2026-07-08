4 Compliance Steps to Verify That Bank Details Used in EPF Withdrawal Form 31 Match Your Pre-Filled Details at Your Income Tax E-filing Login Portal

Many EPF withdrawal claims get rejected, hence read these 4 steps that cover everything the EPFO system actually checks.

Many EPF withdrawal claims get rejected. The reason is almost always something small. A wrong account number. An old IFSC code. A name that does not match exactly. These are not big mistakes. But they are enough to get your claim sent back.

The EPFO system is automated. It checks your details against your bank records in real time. If anything does not match, the claim fails. No manual review. No second chance automatically.

These 4 steps cover everything the EPFO system actually checks.

Step 1: Check Your Bank Details on the EPFO Portal

Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal. Use your UAN number and password. Once you are inside, go to the KYC section. This is where your bank details are saved.

Detail What to Check Account Number Should be your active account number IFSC Code Must be the latest code, not an old one Name on Account Must match your bank records exactly KYC Status Must show as Approved

The name field is very important. If your EPFO profile says "Amit Sharma" and your bank account says "Amit S.", the system will reject the claim. The names must be identical, letter by letter.

The IFSC code is another common problem. Many Indian banks merged in recent years. If your bank was one of them, your old IFSC code is no longer valid. Find out the new IFSC code and update it on the portal before you apply.

Do not assume your saved details are correct. Always open the KYC section and read through it once.

Step 2: Get Your KYC Approved by Your Employer

A lot of people update their bank details but forget one thing. The update needs to be approved by your employer. Without that approval, the EPFO does not treat your details as verified.

Check the status next to your bank details in the KYC section. It should say Approved. If it says Pending or Under Review, your claim will not go through.

What to do if it is still pending:

● Contact your HR department or employer directly

● Ask them to log in to the EPFO employer portal

● Request them to review and approve your KYC

● Follow up until the status changes to Approved

This step is often ignored. Many employees submit EPF withdrawal form 31 without checking this. Then they wait weeks only to find out the claim was stuck at the KYC stage.

If you have recently switched jobs, check with your current employer. Previous employer approvals do not always carry forward.

Step 3: Link Your Aadhaar and PAN to Your UAN

Before submitting any withdrawal claim, your UAN must be linked to both your Aadhaar and your PAN. This is not optional. The EPFO system needs both to process your claim.

Check your UAN profile on the portal. Look for the Aadhaar and PAN fields. Both must show as verified, not just saved or uploaded.

Why Aadhaar matters:

● It confirms your identity digitally

● Without verified Aadhaar, online claims do not go through

Why PAN matters:

● It affects how much tax is deducted from your withdrawal

● If you are withdrawing more than Rs. 50,000 and have worked for less than 5 years, TDS applies

● With a valid PAN updated on the EPFO portal, TDS is deducted at 10 percent.

● Without a PAN on record, the deduction goes up to around 30 percent.

You do not need to log in to any tax portal to check this. If you have a PAN card and use it for tax purposes, it is active. What matters is that your PAN is saved and verified on your EPFO profile itself.

Go to your UAN profile on the EPFO portal. Check that your PAN is entered correctly and shows as verified. That is the only check needed here.

Do not submit EPF withdrawal form 31 until both Aadhaar and PAN show as verified on your UAN profile.

Step 4: Upload a Clear Bank Document

When you fill EPF withdrawal form 31 online, you will be asked to upload a bank document. This is either a cancelled cheque or the front page of your passbook.

This document is used to verify your bank details visually. An EPFO officer checks whether the name, account number, and IFSC code in the image match what is on your profile. The name on this document must also match the name you use on your income tax e-filing login portal , since both are linked to the same PAN. Any difference in how your name appears across these records can create problems not just with your EPF claim but also with future tax filings.

Common reasons uploads get rejected:

● The image is blurry or too dark to read

● The account number is cut off at the edge

● The name on the cheque is not clearly visible

● The IFSC code is partially hidden

Tips for a good upload:

● Take the photo in good natural light

● Keep the document flat and fully in frame

● Make sure all text is sharp and readable

● Check the file size limit on the portal before uploading

● Use the accepted file format, usually JPG or PDF

A rejected image means a rejected claim. It sounds like a small thing but it holds up the entire process.

Keep These Points in Mind

The EPFO does not verify your bank details using any outside portal. It works only within its own system. The check happens between your UAN profile, your employer-approved KYC, and your bank directly.

Here is a quick summary to confirm before submitting:

● Bank details on the EPFO portal are correct and updated

● KYC status shows as Approved by employer

● Aadhaar is verified and seeded to your UAN

● PAN is saved and verified on your EPFO profile

● Uploaded bank document is clear and fully readable

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