DTE Maha Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2026 Merit List - Check Here

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is releasing on its official website dsd26.dte.maharashtra.gov.in the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) 2026 today i.e. Wednesday July 08, 2026

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2026: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is releasing on its official website dsd26.dte.maharashtra.gov.in the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) 2026 today i.e. Wednesday July 08, 2026.

Candidates should note that submission of grievances, if any, after the release of Direct 2nd Year Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2026 is from July 09 to 10, 2026.

Candidates should also note that the DTE will analyse and resolve the grievances, if any, and then release the DSD 2026 Final Merit List on July 12, 2026.

Steps to check Direct 2nd year Post SSC Diplomal Merit List

Go to the official website: " dsd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit Status" under the Online System section of the home page.

Enter your Application ID starting with DSD26 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2026 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Merit List 2026. However, it will release the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic (DSD 26) Merit List by today evening.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online Registration: June 23 to July 06, 2026

Display of the DTE Maha Direct 2nd Year Admission 2026 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 08, 2026 .

. Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 09 to 10, 2026

Display of DSD 26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 12, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSD 2026 CAP Round I: Will be announced soon

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Will be announced soon

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: Will be announced soon

DTE Maharashtra DSD26 CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE DSD26 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23 along with round wise Cut-off list of CAP Round for AY 2026 for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted for admission in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

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