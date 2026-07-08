DTE Maha Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2026 Merit List - Check Here

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2026: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is releasing on its official website dsd26.dte.maharashtra.gov.in the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) 2026 today i.e. Wednesday July 08, 2026.
Candidates should note that submission of grievances, if any, after the release of Direct 2nd Year Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2026 is from July 09 to 10, 2026.
Candidates should also note that the DTE will analyse and resolve the grievances, if any, and then release the DSD 2026 Final Merit List on July 12, 2026.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2026 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Merit List 2026. However, it will release the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic (DSD 26) Merit List by today evening.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE DSD26 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23 along with round wise Cut-off list of CAP Round for AY 2026 for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted for admission in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
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