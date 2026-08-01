DTE Maha Direct 2nd Year Diploma 2026 Round 3 Allotment - Steps, Link

The DTE Maharashtra is publishing on its official website dsd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Saturday August 01, 2026 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment result of the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2026-27

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Engineering Diploma CAP Round 3 2026: The DTE Maharashtra is publishing on its official website dsd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Saturday August 01, 2026 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment result of the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2026-27.DTE Maharashtra admissions.

Students should note that after the display of the Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) CAP Round 3 allotment result 2026 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from August 02 to 03, 2026.

Ditect 2nd Year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma Allotment Procedure 2026

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had published the DSD26 Provisional Merit List of the candidates registered for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses for the year 2026-27 on July 08, 2026 and Final Merit List on July 12, 2026.

After releasing the final merit list, the DTE Maharashtra released DSD 2026 CAP Round 1 result on July 17, 2026, and students were asked to confirm admission from July 18 to 20, 2026.

The students who did not get admission in DSD 2026 CAP Round-I were given chance to participate in Post SSC Diploma Direct Second Year Admission CAP Round 2 the allotment result of which was published on July 25, 2026 .

Following the release of the CAP Round 2 result, students were asked to confirm admission from July 26 to 27, 2026. The DTE Maharashtra then released the vacant seat details for Post SSC Diploma Direct Second Year Admission CAP Round 3 on July 28, and asked students, who did not get admission in CAP Round 2 or not happy with the allotted seat, to submit options and college preferences from July 29 to 30, 2026.

The DTE Maharashtra is now releasing the DSD 2026 (Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma) CAP Round 3 Allotment Result today i.e. Saturday August 01, 2026.

Candidates should note that the seats will be allotted to the eligible students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.

Direct 2nd Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 3 Allotment 2026 - Steps, Link to check

Go to Admission website: " dsd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ". Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DSD26 and Date of Birth to login. Click on the appropriate link to check Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 3 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 3 result for Direct 2nd year admission Post SSC Polytechnic courses. However, the result will be published any time by today evening.

Candidates should note that after the display of Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round III (2026) result today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seats should be done from August 02 to 03, 2026.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 3, can participate in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 4 (2026) which will start on August 04, 2026 with the release of vacant seats.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online Registration: June 23 to July 06, 2026

Display of the DTE Maha Direct 2nd Year Admission 2026 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 08, 2026.

Display of DSD 26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 12, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: July 17, 2026.

Display of DSD 26 CAP Round 2 Allotment Result: July 25, 2026.

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSD 2026 CAP Round III: July 28, 2026

DSD 2026 Option Form submission for CAP Round 3: July 29 to 30, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: August 01, 2026 .

. Admission Confirmation and Acceptance of Seats DSD 2026 CAP Round 3: August 02 to 03, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSD 2026 CAP Round IV: August 04, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-IV: August 08, 2026

DTE Maharashtra DSD26 CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE DSD26 admission process and confirmed the CAP Round dates for the admission 2026-27 counselling.

Following releasing the notification, DTE Maharashtra started the online registration of the students seeking admission in the Direct Second Year (DSD 26) Post SCC Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering and Technology for the year 2026 through the official website from June 23, 2026.DTE Maharashtra admissions

DTE Maharashtra also released the Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23 along with round wise Cut-off list of CAP Round for AY 2026 for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted for admission in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from news agencies.]

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