DTE Maha Direct 2nd Year Diploma 2026 Round 1 Allotment - Steps, Link



The DTE Maharashtra is publishing on its official website dsd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Friday July 17, 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment result of the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2026-27

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Engineering Diploma CAP Round 1 2026: The DTE Maharashtra is publishing on its official website "dsd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in" today i.e. Friday July 17, 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment result of the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2026-27.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) had started through its official website dsd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from July 13, 2026 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2026-27. The last date for DSD 2026 Option Entry was July 15, 2026.

Before starting the option form submission, the DTE Maharashtra had published the DSD 26 Provisional Merit List on July 08 and the Final Merit List on July 12, 2026. Candidates should note that DSD 2026 CAP Round 1 result released today is based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.

Direct 2nd Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment 2026 - Steps, Link to check

Go to Admission website: " dsd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DSD26 and Date of Birth to login.

Click on the appropriate link to check Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 1

Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 1 result for Direct 2nd year admission Post SSC Polytechnic courses. However, the result will be published any time by today evening.

Candidates should note that after the display of Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 (2026) result today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seats should be done from July 18 to 20, 2026.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online Registration: June 23 to July 06, 2026

Display of the DTE Maha Direct 2nd Year Admission 2026 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 08, 2026.

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 09 to 10, 2026

Display of DSD 26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 12, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSD 2026 CAP Round I: July 12, 2026

DSD 2026 Option Form submission for CAP Round 1: July 13 to 15, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: July 17, 2026 .

. Admission Confirmation and Acceptance of Seats: July 18 to 20, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for DSD 2026 CAP Round-II: July 21, 2026

DSD 2026 Option Form submission for CAP Round 2: July 22 to 23, 2026

Display of DSD 26 CAP Round 2 Allotment Result: July 25, 2026

DTE Maharashtra DSD26 CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE DSD26 admission process and confirmed the CAP Round dates for the admission 2026-27 counselling.

Following releasing the notification, DTE Maharashtra started the online registration of the students seeking admission in the Direct Second Year (DSD 26) Post SCC Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering and Technology for the year 2026 through the official website from June 23, 2026 .

DTE Maharashtra also released the Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23 along with round wise Cut-off list of CAP Round for AY 2026 for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted for admission in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

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