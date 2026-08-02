MHT CET 2026 Engineering FE Round 1 Allotment: Steps, Link to Check

Students who are allotted seats in 2026 FE CAP Round 1 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is August 03 to 05, 2026

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2026: Maharashtra State CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Sunday August 02, 2026 on its official website 'fe2026.mahacet.org' Allotment Result of CAP Round-I (Round 1 allotment result) of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2026-27.

Students who are allotted seats in 2026 FE CAP Round 1 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is August 03 to 05, 2026.

Candidates should also note that CAP Round 1 allotment result today will be published based on the options and choices submitted by the candidates from July 28 to 30, 2026, and available vacancies in the colleges chosen by the students.

Direct link to check Maharashtra B.E, B.Tech CAP Round 1 Allotment

Go to the official website: " fe2026.mahacet.org ".

". Click on the link "Check Provisional Allotment Status CAP Round 1" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.

Enter your Application ID which starts with EN26 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note MHT CET Cell has confirmed date of release of FE26 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned the specific time. As per previous records, however, FE 2026 CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.

According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2026) Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration started from Thursday July 02, 2026. The last date of application was fixed as July 12, 2026. It was, however, first extended till July 16 and then till July 19, 2026.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published FE 2026 Provisional Merit List on July 22, 2026 and FE 25 Final Merit List on July 27, 2026. Duration to submit option and college preference was from July 28 to 30, 2026.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1, can participate in FE 2026 CAP Round 2 which will start on August 12, 2026 with the release of vacant seat details.

Maharashtra BE, BTech Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 02 to July 19, 2026 ( Extended from July 12 and July 16 )

) Document verification: July 03 to July 20, 2026 up to 05:00 PM

Display of FE 2026 Provisional Merit List: July 22, 2026

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 23 to 25, 2026

Display of the FE 26 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 27, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 27, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 28 to 30, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of FE26 CAP Round - I: August 02, 2026 .

Admission confirmation and seat acceptance for FE 2026 CAP Round 1: August 03 to 05, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : August 06, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 12, 2026

Maharashtra CET Cell Engineering Counselling 2026

Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) courses is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in the Engineering courses should clear one of the two entrance tests.

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exams. Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2026) starts after the declaration of 12th board exam and MHT CET 2026 results.

According to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, a total of 2,66,024 students registered for Engineering admissions before the extended registration deadline ended on July 19. Of them, 2,45,526 candidates completed the verification and confirmation process by July 20, 2026.

The CET Cell said that the number of confirmed registrations is 20,083 higher than last year's figure of 2,25,443, indicating increased interest in engineering courses across the state.

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