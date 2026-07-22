MHT CET 2026 Engineering (FE) Merit List - Link, Steps to Check

Maharashtra Engineering FE26 Provisional Merit List will be released today i.e. Wednesday July 22, 2026 whereas Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will be published on July 27, 2026

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is releasing on its official website "fe2026.mahacet.org" today i.e. Wednesday July 22, 2026 the Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the academic year 2026-27.

According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2026) Admission Counselling Schedule, the Provisional Merit List will be released today whereas the FE 26 Final Merit List will be published on July 27, 2026.

Candidates should note that after the release of the FE 26 Provisional Merit List today, they will be able to request correction and submit grievances, if any, from July 23 to 25, 2026. The First Year Engineering MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be released after resolving the students' grievances.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started online registration for admission to MHT CET 2026 Engineering (BE/BTech) from July 02, 2026. The last date of application was fixed as July 12, 2026 that was later extended first till July 16 and then till July 19, 2026.

Maharashtra BE, BTech Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 02 to July 19, 2026 ( Extended from July 12 and July 16 )

) Document verification: July 03 to July 20, 2026 up to 05:00 PM

Display of FE 2026 Provisional Merit List: July 22, 2026

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 23 to 25, 2026

Display of the FE 26 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 27, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 27, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 28 to 30, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of FE26 CAP Round - I: August 02, 2026

Admission confirmation and seat acceptance for FE 2026 CAP Round 1: August 03 to 05, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : August 06, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 12, 2026

Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2025 - Steps to Check Merit List

Go to the official website: " fe2026.mahacet.org ".

". Click on the link marked as "FE 2026 Provisional Merit List"

Log-in using register ID and Password

Check your Provisional Merit List status in the PDF list

Candidates should note that if you find any error or any of the information submitted by you is missing, you should submt grievances from July 23 to 25, 2026.

Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) courses is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in the Engineering courses should clear one of the two entrance tests.

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exams. Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2026) starts after the declaration of 12th board exam and MHT CET 2026 results.

According to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, a total of 2,66,024 students registered for Engineering admissions before the extended registration deadline ended on July 19. Of them, 2,45,526 candidates completed the verification and confirmation process by July 20, 2026.

The CET Cell said that the number of confirmed registrations is 20,083 higher than last year's figure of 2,25,443, indicating increased interest in engineering courses across the state.

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