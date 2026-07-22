MHT CET 2026 Engineering (FE) Merit List - Link, Steps to Check

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is releasing on its official website "fe2026.mahacet.org" today i.e. Wednesday July 22, 2026 the Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the academic year 2026-27.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2026) Admission Counselling Schedule, the Provisional Merit List will be released today whereas the FE 26 Final Merit List will be published on July 27, 2026.
Candidates should note that after the release of the FE 26 Provisional Merit List today, they will be able to request correction and submit grievances, if any, from July 23 to 25, 2026. The First Year Engineering MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be released after resolving the students' grievances.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had started online registration for admission to MHT CET 2026 Engineering (BE/BTech) from July 02, 2026. The last date of application was fixed as July 12, 2026 that was later extended first till July 16 and then till July 19, 2026.
Candidates should note that if you find any error or any of the information submitted by you is missing, you should submt grievances from July 23 to 25, 2026.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) courses is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in the Engineering courses should clear one of the two entrance tests.
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exams. Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2026) starts after the declaration of 12th board exam and MHT CET 2026 results.
According to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, a total of 2,66,024 students registered for Engineering admissions before the extended registration deadline ended on July 19. Of them, 2,45,526 candidates completed the verification and confirmation process by July 20, 2026.
The CET Cell said that the number of confirmed registrations is 20,083 higher than last year's figure of 2,25,443, indicating increased interest in engineering courses across the state.
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