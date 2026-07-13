MHT CET FE 2026 Admission: Last Date Extended

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date of application for online registration of the students seeking Admission in First Year (FE) of the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech courses for the year 2026-27

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Maharashtra Engineering (B.E / B.Tech) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date of application for online registration of the students seeking Admission in First Year (FE) of the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech courses for the year 2026-27.

The CET Cell had earlier published on its official website "fe2026.mahacet.org" the notification and simultaneously started online registration of the students seeking Admission in First Year (FE) of the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech courses for the year 2026.

According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2026) Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration started from Thursday July 02, 2026. The last date of application was fixed as July 12, 2026.

As per the latest notification, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date of application for online registration of the students seeking Admission in First Year (FE) of the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech courses from July 12 to July 16, 2026.

Accordingly all other dates, including dates of release of FE 2026 Merit List and CAP Allotment Details, have also been changed.

Maharashtra BE, BTech Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 02 to July 16, 2026 ( Extended from July 12 )

) Document verification: July 03 to July 17, 2026 up to 05:00 PM

Display of FE 2026 Provisional Merit List: July 19, 2026

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 20 to 22, 2026

Display of the FE 26 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 24, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of FE25 CAP Round - I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2026 - Registration Steps

Go to official website: " fe2026.mahacet.org ".

". Click on Sign Up for New Registration.

Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2026 or not.

Use MHT CET 2026 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2026 IDs.

Follow the instruction and complete the registration.

Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) courses is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in the Engineering courses should clear one of the two entrance tests.

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exams.

Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2026) starts after the declaration of 12th board exam and MHT CET 2026 results.

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