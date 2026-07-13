MHT CET FE 2026 Admission: Last Date Extended

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Maharashtra Engineering (B.E / B.Tech) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date of application for online registration of the students seeking Admission in First Year (FE) of the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech courses for the year 2026-27.
The CET Cell had earlier published on its official website "fe2026.mahacet.org" the notification and simultaneously started online registration of the students seeking Admission in First Year (FE) of the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech courses for the year 2026.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2026) Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration started from Thursday July 02, 2026. The last date of application was fixed as July 12, 2026.
As per the latest notification, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date of application for online registration of the students seeking Admission in First Year (FE) of the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech courses from July 12 to July 16, 2026.
Accordingly all other dates, including dates of release of FE 2026 Merit List and CAP Allotment Details, have also been changed.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) courses is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in the Engineering courses should clear one of the two entrance tests.
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exams.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2026) starts after the declaration of 12th board exam and MHT CET 2026 results.
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