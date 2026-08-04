DME MP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Published

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website 'dme.mponline.gov.in' NEET UG Counselling Date and Schedule 2026 conducted for admission in Medical and Dental courses (MBBS and BDS) for the academic year 2026-27

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Counselling 2026: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website 'dme.mponline.gov.in' NEET UG Counselling Date and Schedule 2026 conducted for admission in Medical and Dental courses (MBBS and BDS) for the academic year 2026-27.

According to the admission notification released Monday, Online Registration and Application for DME MP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 will start through the official portal on August 05, 2026.

The last date of application for Madhya Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling has been fixed as August 13, 2026.

MP NEET UG 2026 Merit List

The Department will publish on July 30, 2025 the Merit List of students who have registered for DME MP NEET UG Counselling conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.

Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG 2026 Merit List on August 14, 2026, DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges) on August 11, 2026.

Candidates are advised to properly study the seat matrix before proceeding for option and choice filling. This is required because the seat allotment will be done based on the choices and options submitted and locked by the candidates.

MP NEET UG 2026 Allotment List

According to the Medical and Dental counselling schedule released Monday, the DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2026 First Round on August 20, 2026.

Students who are allotted seats in the First Round will be required to confirm their admission from August 21 to 27, 2026.

The allotment list will be published in PDF and can be downloaded easily.

MP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: August 05 to 13, 2026 upto 11:59 PM

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: August 11, 2026

Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: August 12, 2026

Publication of State Merit List: August 14, 2026

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: August 15 to 18, 2026

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2026 First Round Allotment Result: August 20, 2026

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College after DME MP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment: August 21 to 27, 2026

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 21 to 27, 2026

Candidates should note that Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Second and Consequent rounds of counselling will be held for those who are not allotted seat in the first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.

After paying the registration fee, candidate will be able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com]

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