Maha Direct 2nd Yr Engg 2026 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Candidates should note that date of reporting to the allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission after DSE 2026 CAP Round I result is from August 05 to 07, 2026 up to 03:00 PM

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to release today i.e. Tuesday August 04, 2026 on its official website 'dse2026.mahacet.org.in' Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2026-27.

DSE26 Merit List, Seat Matrix

Maharashtra CET Cell had released DSE 2026 Provisional Merit List on July 25, 2026, and DSE 26 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. details of vacant seats on July 30, 2026.

Following the release of Seat Matrix and Final Merit List, candidates were asked to submit college options and preferences from July 26 to 28, 2026.

Candidates should note that DSE 2026 Allotment Result will be released today based on options and choices submitted by them.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Engineering CAP Round 1 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " dse2026.mahacet.org.in ".

". Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.

Enter your Application ID which starts with DSE26 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2026 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.

Candidates who do not get admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering CAP Round 1 can participate in the DSE 2026 CAP Round 2.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website "dse2026.mahacet.org.in" the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (BE/BTech) for the year 2026-27 from July 07, 2026.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 07 to 22, 2026. (Extended ftom July 19, 2026)

Date and schedule of document verification: July 08 to 23, 2026

Display of DSE 2026 Provisional Merit List: July 25, 2026

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 26 to 28, 2026

Display of DSE26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 30, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 30, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 31 to August 02, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 26 CAP Round I: August 04, 2026 .

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year DSE 26 CAP Round II : August 08, 2026

Display of DSE 2026 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 14, 2026

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering/Technology (BE/BTech - DSE 2026) started after MHT CET result that was declared.

Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Courses or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year BE/BTech admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24, and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com]

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