Budding Nuclear Scientists from 19 Countries Sit in INSO 2026 Practical in Jeddah

As many as 60 budding nuclear scientists representing 19 countries Tuesday August 4, 2026 appeared in the Practical Exams conducted by International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) in Jeddah

INSO 2026: As many as 60 budding nuclear scientists representing 19 countries Tuesday August 4, 2026 appeared in the Practical Exams conducted by International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) in Jeddah.

International Nuclear Science Olympiad had launched its 2026 edition of the competition by short-listing the applications received by June 30, 2026.

The short-listed participants are from general or technical high schools studying in the participating countries. The maximum age limit is 20 years.

An IAEA Initiative

The Olympiad – launched three years ago, is organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in collaboration with host governments and partner institutions.

The contest is modeled after other international science Olympiads, such as the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) and the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) with a special focus on nuclear science and its peaceful applications.

The third edition of the International Nuclear Science Olympiad is hosted by Saudi Arabia or Middle East.

Held in Saudi Arabia and Middle East for the first time, the event reflects the Kingdom's commitment to supporting young people, nurturing scientific talent, investing in human capital, and strengthening its position as a leading global destination for international scientific events.

About International Nuclear Science Olympiad

The competition is designed to assess participants' scientific knowledge, analytical thinking, and ability to apply theoretical concepts to practical challenges.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the examination papers were translated into the languages of the participating countries and administered under the supervision of around 60 international scientific experts.

The INSO 2026 underway in Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Education, King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), King Abdulaziz University, and King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy features two main assessments: a practical examination and a theoretical examination, each lasting five hours.

Both are developed in accordance with rigorous scientific standards under the supervision of the INSO council, which is responsible for preparing, approving, and evaluating the examinations.

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