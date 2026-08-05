MCC NEET UG 2026 AIQ Counselling Starts: Link, Steps to Apply

As per the Medical Counselling Committee NEET UG 2026 Schedule, Online Registration of candidates starts today i.e. Wednesday August 05, 2026 whereas Choice Filling will start from Thursday August 06, 2026

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is starting through its official website 'mcc.nic.in' from today i.e. Wednesday August 05, 2026 Online Registration of candidates for MCC NEET UG All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling 2026 Round 1.

Online Registration for MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 starts today whereas Choice Filling will start on August 06, 2026, as per the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) notification released earlier. The last date of registration and fee payment for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is August 12, 2026 up to 03.00 PM server time.

All registered candidates can submit their college choices, options and preferences using the choice filling and locking from August 06 to 13, 2026 till 11:oo AM server time.

"Payment facility will be available up to 06:00 PM of August 12, 2026 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.



MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Registration Steps

Go to the official website: " mcc.nic.in ".

". Click on 'New Registration Round 1' under the Online Services section of the Home Page.

Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.

MCC NEET UG 2026 Allotment Result

According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from August 13 to 16, 2026. Standardized& Admissions Tests

"The results of MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 will be released on August 17, 2026", the MCC said.

Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within five days from August 18 to 22, 2026.

"The verification of seat matrix and vacant seats for MCC AIQ NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling will be done on August 24, 2026", the MCC said.

The candidates meanwhile are advised to carefully read the NEET UG Information Brochure (Information Bulletin) 2026 available on the MCC website.

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Counselling: Importan Date

Registration start date: August 05, 2026

Last date of application: August 12, 2026 up to 03:00 PM server time

Last date of fees payment: August 12, 2026 up to 06:00 PM

MCC NEET UG 2026 Choice filling schedule: August 06 to 13, 2026 up to 11:00 AM

MCC NEET UG 2026 Choice Locking: August 12 04:00 PM to August 13, 2026 11:00 AM server time

MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Processing: August 13 to 16, 2026

MCC NEET UG 2026 Round a Allotment Date: August 17, 2026

Reporting and Joining Schedule: August 18 to 22, 2026

Verification of joined candidates: August 23, 2026

MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Start Date: August 25, 2026

NEET UG Medical Admission Counselling

The NEET UG 2026 counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges, and 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats across India.

The NEET UG 2026 Counselling is done nationwide for 15% quota by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) headquartered in New Delhi. The medical admission counselling for the remaining 85% seats are conducted for various states.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had three days ago announced a number of ‘student friendly’ measures and changes ahead of the NEET UG 2026-27 Counselling to be conducted for MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.

The NTA had originally conducted the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 03, 2026. The exam was, however, cancelled following paper leak.

Consequently, the NTA conducted the re-exam of the important medical entrance exam conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical and para-medical courses, on June 21, 2026. The result of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam was declared on July 16, 2026.

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