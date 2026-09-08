Maharashtra MBBS, BDS Admission 2026: Round 2 Preference Submission Starts

The Maharshtra CET Cell has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, confirming the new dates of MBBS and BDS Choice Filling and Allotment dates for the Round 2 of admission for the year 2026-27

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling: The Maharshtra CET Cell has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule confirming the new dates of MBBS and BDS Choice Filling and Allotment dates for the Round 2 of admission for the year 2026-27.

Maharshtra NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Schedule

As per the Maharshtra CET Cell Medical and Dental 2nd Round Counseling Schedule, the Seat Matrix for NEET UG 2026 Round 2 was published on September 07, 2026. Following the release of the seat matrix and details of vacant seats, the Maharashtra CET Cell started the choice filling and online filling of preference form from today i.e. September 08, 2026.

The last date and time for NEET UG 2026 Second Round Choice and Preference submission is September 10, 2026 up to 11:59 PM, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the Maharshtra CET Cell will publish NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment results or MBBS/BDS CAP Round 2 Selection List for Group 1 on September 12, 2026, candidates should note.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) from August 06, 2026 . The last date of application was August 12, 2026. After the last date of application, the CET Cell prepared the NEET UG 2026 Provisional Merit List and released it on August 18, 2026.

The Maharashtra CET Cell however revised the MBBS and BDS Counselling Schedule, simultaneously re-opening the registration and extending the last date of registration. In the NEET UG 2026 revised schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell said it will publish a revised merit list, adding the newly registered candidates, on August 23, 2026.

Following this, the CET Cell published the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Final Merit List on August 25, 2026, as per the revised schedule. Following the release of the merit list, the CET Cell asked the registered candidates to submit college options based on which it released the NEET Round 1 result on August 30, 2026.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Improtant Dates

Date of release of notification: September 05, 2026

Publication of Seat Matrix for CAP Round 2: September 07, 2026

Online Choice/Preference form filling process: September 08 to 10, 2026 till 11.59 pm .

. Declaration of Selection List - CAP Round - 2: September 12, 2026

Physical Joining to allotted College with all original documents and requisite fees DD: September 13 to 18, 2026 till 11.59 pm

Commencement of Academic Session: September 15, 2026

Along with MBBS and BDS, the Maharashtra CET Cell also conducts the counselling for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and counselling courses. The Schedule for CAP Round(s) for other Health Science courses will be declared in due course.

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