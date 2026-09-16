AACCC AYUSH Allotment List 2026 Today: Time, Link to Check

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH) is publishing on its official website 'aaccc.gov.in' today i.e. Wednesday September 16, 2026 Provisional Allotment Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.

AACC AYUSH UG NEET 2026 First Round Result: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH) is publishing on its official website 'aaccc.gov.in' today i.e. Wednesday September 16, 2026 Provisional Allotment Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.

AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Counselling

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) started through its official website 'aaccc.gov.in' from August 31. 2026 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1. The last date of application was September 13, 2026.

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee later started Choice Filling and Locking by the registered candidates from September 09, 2026. The last date and time of choice filling and locking was September 13, 2026.

Based on the choices and college option submitted by the candidates, NEET UG Ayush Allotment Result 2026 will be published today i.e. Wednesday September 16, 2026.

AYUSH UG NEET 2026 Round 1 Result - Direct Link

Go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in .

. Click on "Provisional Result of Round 1 UG Counselling 2026" under the Current event section of the Home Page.

AYUSH UG NEET 2026 1st Round result will open in PDF.

Check your name and allotted college and download allotment letter.

Candidates who are allotted seats in AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Counselling will be required to report at the allotted college within seven days from September 17 to 23, 2026.

AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling

Candidates, who do not get admission in CAP Round 1, can participate in CAP Round 2. Registration for Round 2 AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Counselling will start on September 26, 2026, as per the schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.

Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The AACCC had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.

Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first, second and third rounds should note that Online Choice Filling for MOP up (Stray Vacancy) Round will start on November 03, 2026. The result of Mop Up or Stray Vacancy Round will be declared on November 12, 2026.

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