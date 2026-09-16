HC ratifies Shamli Millionaire’s Son’s Conversion to Islam

In a major blow to the right wing anti-conversion lobby in India, Allahabad High Court Wednesday September 16, 2026 ratified Shamli millionaire’s son Ayush Malik’s conversion to Islam and his wish to marry a Muslim woman.

[Ayush Malik, a Bachelor of Pharmacy, who was produced in the Allahabad High Court following a habeas corpus petition, is seen flanked by his lawyers Wednesday Sept 16, 2026. (Video grab. Image quality enhanced by Gemin AI)]

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): In a major blow to the right wing anti-conversion lobby in India, Allahabad High Court Wednesday September 16, 2026 ratified Shamli millionaire’s son Ayush Malik’s conversion to Islam and his wish to marry a Muslim woman.

The case of Mohammed Ali, earlier Ayush Malik, surfaced in June this year. Ali alias Ayush Malik is the son of Shamli based millionaire and medicine trader Devraj Malik.

Malik caught media attention after his father alleged that his son was brainwashed and coerced to embrace Islam.

On the other hand, Ayush Malik, in multiple statements made while talking to different TV channels and newspapers , refuted his father’s allegations, and said he had converted to Islam after years of research and study.

Things, however, worsened for Ayush Malik (Mohammed Ali) and a purported video was released by his family wherein he was seen performing puja. Using this video, media claimed Ayush Malik had returned to his earlier faith.

At the same time, a message attributed to Ayush Malik also found circulation in the social media space wherein he said “things are not the same as being portrayed”.

Today, it has been affirmed that Ayush Malik was right, wherease his father and the Indian media who talked about Malik’s ghar wapsi were wrong.

Malik’s submission in HC

Ayush Malik, a Bachelor of Pharmacy graduate, was produced in the Allahabad High Court Wednesday following a habeas corpus petition.

In the petition, it was submitted that Malik was being illegally confined by his family following his conversion to Islam.

In his statement before the Allahabad High Court, Malik said that he had embraced Islam voluntarily in 2014. Malik also submitted that his decision was not influenced by any threat, coercion, inducement or undue pressure.

Malik alleged that he had been threatened and unlawfully confined at his family home since June 4, 2026.

Malik further told the court that he wished to marry Chandni Qureshi, a Muslim woman, and intended to solemnise their marriage.

What Allahabad HC said?

In response, the Allahabad High Court in its order termed Malik’s detention illegal, and noted that there was no material before it to doubt his statement.

The High Court further said that Malik had attained adulthood, and was competent and free to make decisions concerning his faith, residence and matrimonial relationship.

The Allahabad HC said parental concerns for an adult's welfare could not override his constitutionally protected autonomy. It observed that an adult is ordinarily entitled to determine his faith according to his conscience.

The court said that the choice of life partner is part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The Allahabad High Court accordingly set Malik at liberty to reside at a place of his choice, practice the religion of his choice and take a decision regarding his marriage in accordance with the law.

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