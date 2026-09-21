UP NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Starts With 2nd Merit List Release Today



The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is starting today i.e. Monday September 21, 2026 Choice Filling for NEET UG 2026 (Medical – MBBS) and (Dental – BDS) Round 2 Counselling with the release of 2nd Merit List

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Second Round Merit List 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is starting today i.e. Monday September 21, 2026 Choice Filling for NEET UG 2026 (Medical – MBBS) and (Dental – BDS) Round 2 Counselling with the release of 2nd Merit List.

The DGME Uttar Pradesh had earlier put on hold the NEET UG 2026 Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling due to some “unavoidable reasons".

The Directorate however released a new notification on September 20, 2026 and announced a revised schedule for the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling.

According to the UP NEET UG Second Round Counselling Revised Schedule, UP NEET UG Second Merit List will be released today i.e. Monday September 21, 2026. Following the release of the UP MBBS and BDS 2nd Merit List, the DGME UP will also start from today Choice Filling and Option Submmission for the second round of counselling.

UP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Merit List - Link, Steps to Check

Go to official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked with " UP NEET UG Second Round Merit List ".

". Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.

Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.

Follow the instructions to check your name in the UP NEET Round 2 Merit List PDF

Candidates, who have registered for Uttar Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling, should note that the DGME UP has confirmed the date, and not the time to release the MBBS and BDS Round 2 Merit List. It will however release the same any time by today evening.

UP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Allotment Date

After the release of the UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List today, the DGME UP will start submission of college options and preferences using the option submission form on the website. The Directorate confirmed the schedule of UP NEET UG Choice and Option Form Submission from September 21 to 24, 2026.

Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the DGME Uttar Pradesh will release the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result on September 25, 2026.

After the release of NEET UG Round 2 Allotment List, the candidates will be able to download allotment order and confirm their admissions from September 26 to October 01, 2026.

UP NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2026 Important Dates

Round 2 Online Registration start date: September 14, 2026

Last date to apply: September 17, 2026

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List release date: September 21, 2026 .

. Choice Filling/Locking: September 21 to 24, 2026

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Seat allotment Result: September 25, 2026

UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter Download Date: September 26 to October 01, 2026

Candidates should note that following the cancellation of rescheduled firsr round of medical and dental counselling, the seat allotment of Second Round Counselling will be done based on the Second Merit List released today.

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