Jamia Millia alumnus Osama Noor wins Chevening Scholarship

Osama Noor, an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Faculty of Law (Batch of 2023), has been awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship by the UK Government.

Osama Noor, an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Faculty of Law (Batch of 2023), has been awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship by the UK Government.

He has commenced his Master of Laws (LL.M.) at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

The fully funded Chevening Scholarship is the UK Government’s flagship international awards program, supporting outstanding emerging leaders from around the world to undertake postgraduate study in the United Kingdom. Prior to joining LSE, Noor worked for two years as a Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate at the Supreme Court of India.

Before leaving for London, Osama Noor met Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Yazdani, Dean, Faculty of Law. During the meeting, Prof. Yazdani congratulated him on receiving the prestigious scholarship, praised his perseverance, and fondly recalled his high attendance record and academic dedication during his years at the university.

Speaking about his time at Jamia, Noor said:

“Jamia gave me a safe environment in which I could study, grow, and find my way. I remain deeply grateful to the Faculty of Law and to the teachers who supported me during those years. It means a great deal to return to the faculty before beginning this new chapter at LSE.”

4th Chevening Scholar from JMI

Highlighting the growth of the institution, Prof. Yazdani noted that the Faculty takes immense pride in seeing its graduates pursue higher studies at leading global universities.

He highlighted that Osama Noor is the fourth Chevening Scholar from the Faculty of Law; following Idrish Muhammad, Nabeela Jamil, and Aafreen Kazi; and the third consecutive scholar in three successive years.

He added that this milestone reflects the flourishing and vibrant academic ambience at the Faculty and it will encourage the young budding lawyers, includingfreshers to purse higher studies from reputed international Universities following the path of shining seniors. He wished Noor every success in his studies at LSE.

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